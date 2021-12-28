Lira meets with the Bahia bench and says that deputies want to reduce bureaucracy sending resources to areas affected by the rains | Politics

The president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), met at the end of this Tuesday morning (28) with deputies from the Bahia bench to discuss measures to help areas of the state hit by heavy rains in recent days. Lira said that deputies asked for less bureaucracy in the sending of federal resources to the affected regions.

“A claim by the Bahia bench, very united as always, is that this [envio de verba federal] be bureaucraticized, so that this arrives as quickly as possible, so that the state of Bahia has its life of return to normality as urgently as possible,” stated Lira after the meeting at the official residence of the Chamber.

“So, all legislative measures, the Chamber of Deputies, together with the Bahia bench, together with other parliamentarians, with the Brazilian people, the federal government, are willing to make any legislative changes that minimize the Brazilian bureaucracy. At this time of catastrophe, resources have to arrive more quickly,” added Lira.

The federal government provided about 19 million for initial actions in response to natural disasters and humanitarian assistance. In addition, other resources must also be released for the recovery of affected areas and the reconstruction of what was damaged.

Bahia has more than 31,405 homeless and 31,391 homeless, according to data sent by city halls and released in the afternoon by the Superintendence of Civil Defense and Protection (Sudec). The total number of affected municipalities reaches 116, 100 of which have already declared an emergency situation. At least 20 people died.

Lira recalled that three government ministers visited the affected areas on Tuesday: Marcelo Queiroga (Health), Rogério Marinho (Regional Development) and Damares Alves (Women, Family and Human Rights). Lira also said that the federal government and the Chamber will take the necessary steps to help the recovery of Bahia.

“All assistance has been given, but comes the part, which is the thickest part, which is the reconstruction of the state and the lives of people who will have all the legislative support of the Chamber of Deputies”, completed the president of the Chamber.

Lira also defended the creation of a fund to accelerate the sending of federal funds in cases of catastrophes, such as that in Bahia.

“We are here analyzing what kind of measures we can take to propose to Brazil that we have a specific fund, which is included in the budget many times, and the first thing that comes out, because many people do not have the reality of when a catastrophe will happen” , defended Lira.