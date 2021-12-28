Lost peripheral discovered for Game Boy Color • Eurogamer.pt

The Game Boy was one of the most popular consoles of all time and it marked the childhood of many gamers. And it’s possible that the console would still be popular, had a newly discovered peripheral been released.

Page Boy would then be a first-party peripheral for the Game Boy Color that gave the Nintendo handheld a host of additional features, including web browsing, email options and the ability to send selfies with the Game Boy Camera.

The YouTube channel You Know Gaming focuses in greater depth on the Page Boy, which had a series of very ridiculous features. For example, Page Boy would have included a device-specific search engine called “Ask Mario”. While users waited for the search results, Mario would chat and even whistle the Super Mario Bros. 1-1 World theme.

The device would also have something called “Game Boy TV”, where Nintendo could make new announcements about upcoming games – a kind of Nintendo Direct.

Everything indicates that the device would cost 50 dollars, with Nintendo working on it for three years before deciding to finish the project in 2002.

Would you have purchased this device?