LOWEST PRICE | iPhone 12 Pro Max gets HISTORY discount at Magalu

About iPhone 12 Pro Max

When compared to other models in the iPhone 12 lineup, the iPhone 12 Pro Max’s big difference is in the high-end camera on a huge 6.7-inch screen. It has a triple camera set, adding a telephoto mode that isn’t present on the regular iPhone 12. It’s a great addition for anyone looking for a full mobile photography experience, with the ability to use specialized sensors if you want to photograph objects that are further away.

It is also capable of shooting 4K HDR at up to 60 frames per second and features a scanner that improves results in dark environments by reducing the time needed to focus on the object being photographed. It’s a huge leap in quality for Apple’s cameras, even when compared to previous models that already had excellent cameras.

In addition, it has all the other advantages of the company’s new generation smartphones, such as the OLED screen with more vivid colors and the new A14 Bionic chipset, which delivers high processing power to open many applications at the same time and play games with maximum quality.

