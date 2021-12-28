Luan swaps for Pablo, player found dead, investor wants Corinthians and more: today’s news (27) | fans

Credit: Assembly/Disclosure

Another very hot ball market day this Monday and the main highlight is the possible exchange between Corinthians and São Paulo for forwards Luan and Pablo.

However, other news also gained repercussions. Check it all out below!

Vitor Bueno, from São Paulo, can play in Japan in 2022

According to information supplied by GOAL, Vitor Bueno may have Japan as his destination. A team (name kept confidential) signals to present a proposal for a one-year loan to São Paulo. According to the publication, the player gave priority to the Asian team and is awaiting the offer.

Investors show interest in buying Corinthians and president makes decision

According to information provided by journalist Jorge Nicola, XP’s investment head, Pedro Mesquita, said that several businessmen outside Brazil showed interest in buying the São Paulo team.

“He [Mesquita] heard a lot of people asking for Corinthians. ‘If you have Corinthians for us to buy, we want it’ [disseram os investidores]. Pedro called Duílio Monteiro Alves [presidente do clube]. He said: ‘Duílio, there’s no way? If you have it, we can make it happen, and Corinthians becomes one of the biggest clubs in the world’”, said Nicola during the program “Os Donos da Bola”.

Fluminense forwards the hiring of Cano; see the details of the arrangement

Fluminense has not yet confirmed the hiring, but only bureaucratic details remain that will be resolved in January, in addition to medical examinations. The official announcement will only be made after the signing of the contract, which will last for two years in Laranjeiras, until the end of 2023.

Corinthians establishes condition to exchange Luan and Pablo with São Paulo

Down in São Paulo, Pablo would not be in the club’s board of directors plans. Because of that, according to journalist Vitor Guedes, part of the board was considering a replacement of the center forward for Luan, Corinthians midfielder.

Mercado da Bola: Flamengo agrees to sell Cuiabá from side to side

Right-back João Lucas will remain at Cuiabá, the team that wore the shirt this season. According to information from ge.com, Flamengo concluded the sale of the athlete. Transaction amounts and contract term were not disclosed.

Mercado da Bola: Grêmio seeks half and negotiates with Benítez, ex-São Paulo, for 2022

The information was released by radio reporter Eduardo Gabardo and confirmed by fans.com together with the direction of Independiente. According to Francisco Rivas, soccer manager for the Argentine team, Grêmio has already sought out the club to start negotiations.

Player is found dead at sea in São Paulo after disappearing

A young player was found lifeless on the 25th, in the waters of Praia Grande, off the coast of São Paulo. It is Anderson Lourenço, 23 years old. He had been missing from the day before. The victim’s body was located by a fisherman.

Argentinian national defender arrested for assaulting his girlfriend during Christmas dinner

the argentine defender Faculty Medina, 22 years old, was arrested last Saturday (25) in France for assaulting his girlfriend during Christmas dinner, in his own home.

According to information from the newspaper “L’Equipe”, the authorities are trying to find out what happened between the night of December 24 and the morning of the 25th at the player’s home, located in Arras, a city in northern France.