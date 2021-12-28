Luciano Huck realizes his dream of asking a million-dollar question and the picture could be off the air

Professor was the first to go this far on ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?’, but he gave up on the last question and took home the R$ 500,000 prize

In the last “Sunday” of the year, the presenter Luciano Huck fulfilled his dream of asking the million question on the board “Who wants to be a millionaire?”. The first participant to get this far in the game was the teacher Rafael de Andrade Cunha, 41 years old. He teaches writing for students who are preparing for Enem and was once an executive in the education field. When the player got the half-million-dollar question right, Huck couldn’t contain his emotion. “I wanted to thank you, you are giving me a Christmas present today after waiting a long time”, he said. The question worth R$1 million was as follows: “The ‘Bluetooth’ communication technology took its name from: A: A river; B: A king; C: A general; D: A castle”. The correct answer was “B”, as the Bluetooth name was inspired by the Danish King Harald Blatand. Rafael didn’t know the correct answer and decided to stop the game with R$ 500 thousand.

The “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” premiered in 2017 at “Caldeirão do Huck” and has seven seasons. The presenter stated several times that the attraction would only go off the air when he managed to ask the R$ 1 million question. With the presenter’s departure for Globo’s Sundays, the picture migrated to the “Sunday with Huck”, but he may not return in 2022, because the attraction should go through reformulations next year. Huck himself commented at the end of last Sunday’s program, 26, that he doesn’t know if there will be a new season of the frame: “I end this season with a sense of accomplishment. I don’t even know if I’ll come back on ‘Domingão’ because my dream was to ask the million-dollar question, I did”. It is worth remembering that the initial plan was for Angélica’s husband to debut on Globo’s Sundays in 2022, but Faustian was taken off the air ahead of schedule and Huck had to take over the “Domingão” this year in a hurry, without being able to bring great news to the attraction.