Lyon and Paris FC are eliminated from the French Cup after acts of violence by fans

The Disciplinary Commission of the French Football Federation decided to eliminate Lyon and Paris FC from the French Cup after acts of violence caused by fans in the match between the two teams last December 17th. The decision was published this Monday (27).

The problem occurred at the Charléty Stadium, in the French capital and home of Paris FC. The game was tied 1-1 when hooded Lyon fans threw flares at the opposing crowd at half-time. There was a start of confusion with security guards at the scene, which led the crowd to invade the lawn to escape the confrontation, preventing the continuation of the match.

After evaluating the facts, the French entity decided that there would not be another game between the teams and excluded the two teams from the competition. The two teams were considered eliminated on penalties, which led Nice (which would be the opponent of the winner of the duel) to advance to the round of 16.

In addition to being eliminated, Lyon was also fined 52 thousand euros (R$333,000) and will have to bear the costs of repair work at the Charléty stadium. The club’s fans were also banned from entering the stadiums as a visitor in all French competitions until the end of the season.

Paris FC, in turn, were eliminated and fined €10,000 (BRL 64,000), in addition to being barred from entering their stadium for the next five French League games.