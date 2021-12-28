Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), Via (VIIA3) and Americanas (AMER3) lead the stock market today; understand

(DENNER OVIDIO/FUTURA PRESS/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTENT)

Retailers are the main highlights of the trading session this Monday (27) on the Brazilian stock exchange. At 1:40 pm, four of the main increases are from companies in the sector: Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) up 6.45%, Via (VIIA3), 5.78%, Americanas (AMER3), 3.74%, and Lojas American (LAME4), 2.93%. The only one of the five biggest hikes that is not in the retail sector is PetroRio (PRIO3), with an increase of 4.11%.

There is more than one reason that pushes retailers forward. One of them is the fact that the Brazilian Association of Shopping Store Owners (Alshop) has disclosed that sales in shopping centers grew 10% at Christmas 2021 compared to the same date last year, totaling an estimated R$ 204 billion .

The number is still below that registered in 2019, when the Covid-19 pandemic had not yet broken out, but it is seen as positive by analysts. “There were fears that Ômicron would slow sales growth,” explains Henrique Esteter, market specialist at the InfoMoney.

Another report, this one released by Mastercard, brought Brazilian and American retail numbers. In Brazil, in October, according to the flagship company, sales of the e-commerce grew 39.4% compared to the same period in 2019. The interpretation is that the numbers remain high, despite the trading volume having dropped 24.9% on an annual basis.

Part of the declines in online commerce, however, are explained by the recovery of physical stores. This is illustrated by the improvement in the sector’s total sales, which advanced both compared to 2020 and compared to 2019, growing, respectively, 23.6% and 2.6% on both bases.

In the US, Mastercard noted that retail sales grew 8.5% year-on-year at the end of this year, taking into account the period between November 1st and December 24th, driven by the purchase of electronics.

macro scenario

Finally, in addition to the newly released sector data, Brazilian retailers are driven by the downward revision of the Consumer Price Index (IPCA) variation brought in this week’s Focus Bulletin.

Specialists consulted by the Central Bank reduced, on average, the projection for the main inflation index from 10.04% to 10.02%. “As little as it is, it represents a reversal of what was presented in recent weeks,” explained Esteter.

A more controlled inflation reduces the need for a sharper rise in interest rates, which impacts companies such as Magazine Luiza, Via Varejo and Americanas, since the cost of credit has a major influence on their revenues.

Retailers, however, lead stock market decline in the year

However, the shares of the companies are among the ones that retreat the most this year on the stock exchange. In 2021, Magazine Luiza and Via’s shares decreased, respectively, 73.2% and 70.5%. Soon after appear GPA (PCAR3) and Americanas, which retreat 61.3% and 57.7%.

Among the factors that weigh on the annual performance are the rise in interest rates, already mentioned, and the increase in competition.

As for the latter, Magazine Luiza announced this Monday that it will raise R$ 2 billion through debentures, which “will be used to optimize the cash flow in the ordinary course and management of the business”. The company can, with this, gain some breath to hold its margins.

