Mages of Mystralia is the free game of the day on the Epic Games Store

Game can be redeemed until tomorrow (28) at 1:00 pm

THE Epic Games Store continues its year-end celebration by distributing games for free, after distributing Prey during christmas day and Control yesterday (26), the company is continuing its ‘year-end mystery games’ promotion and is now making available the ‘Mages of Mystralia‘. The game developed and distributed by the independent studio Borealys Games will be available to be redeemed until tomorrow (28) at 1pm Brasília time.

“In a world of magic, your mind is your greatest weapon. Learn the ways of magic and create your own spells to fight enemies, navigate treacherous terrain and correct past mistakes in the realm of Mystralia.”

Mages of Mystralia

Developer: Borealys Games

Publishing company: Borealys Games

Initial release date: May 18, 2017

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Operating System: Windows 7 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5 2300 or equivalent

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics Card: GeForce GTX 560 Ti or equivalent

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 8GB of available space

RECOMMENDED REQUIREMENTS:

Operating System: Windows 7 64-bit or higher

Processor: Intel Core i7 4790 or equivalent

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics card: GeForce GTX 760 or equivalent

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 8GB of available space

you can redeem Mages of Mystralia directly in the application of Epic Games Store or on the store’s official website, remembering that it will only be available until tomorrow, December 28, at 1:00 pm Brasília time.



Despite having been released in 2017, the indie game has officially arrived at the store today. epic for a price of R$37.99. Tomorrow (28) the company must announce its next free game at 1pm and we Adrenaline we’ll let you know what the next game from the ‘mysterious end-of-the-year games’.

Source: Epic Games