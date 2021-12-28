Maiara and Maraísa needling Fernando Zor at a show: ‘At home there was a shack on Christmas Day’





Maiara and Maraísa performed at a festival in Santa Catarina last Sunday (26) and didn’t have a mouthful when it came to sniping Fernando Zor, Maiara’s ex.

Despite not talking directly about the sertanejo, the singer’s fans had no doubts and pointed out who would be the hints. “We (As Patroas) made this song for someone I don’t know… it’s a secret. It was the last stroke I took with Marília”, said Maraisa when talking about the song “Presepada”. “She wanted to give this message in every way possible”, completed the sister.

“For you it’s just a hangover, just another hangover / For her another heartache, a trigger, another trauma / While she finishes the nightcap / It destroys the dreams of a lifetime”, says the lyrics of the song they sang on the show.

Still in the presentation, Maraisa recalled the bullshit that culminated in yet another separation between the two. “This week for me has been very exciting. At home there was a shack on Christmas Day,” he said.

See the video: