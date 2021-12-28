Maisa is diagnosed with Covid-19 and cancels New Year’s Eve in paradise · TV News

Maisa Silva’s New Year will be less eventful than expected. The Netflix star was diagnosed with Covid-19 after performing tests on Monday (27) and had to cancel the trip he would make on New Year’s Eve to the tropical paradise located in the city of Japaratinga, in Alagoas.

On her official Instagram profile, the former SBT presenter confirmed the positive test for the new coronavirus and reassured fans about her status. In addition to Maisa, her parents were also diagnosed with Covid-19.

“Guys, my father is great. In fact, yesterday my mother and I tested positive, which could already happen. That’s why we were at home doing tests. Everyone was negative, but yesterday our tests were positive. And that’s it, let’s go. stay here [no Réveillon]”, said.

Maisa added that all of her family are doing well and with mild symptoms of the disease. According to the actress, they will spend the mandatory quarantine period at her house, in São Paulo, “marathoning series”.

“I’m going to catch up on series and movies and update my other social networks because I owe it. I’m also going to organize some things I want to donate in terms of accessories and products,” added Maisa.

The artist’s father had been diagnosed with Covid-19 last week, close to the Christmas celebration date. Maisa revealed the information when responding to a follower on Twitter.

“My father is also [com Covid-19]. Improvements to everyone who is crazy this end of the year. I know how shitty it is to be like this, especially during this period. I wish everyone a good recovery,” he wrote.

Check out Maisa’s message in full: