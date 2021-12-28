Malls, paper fund or warehouses? See the hottest threads for 2022 – Money Times

2021 was definitely not the year of real estate funds, mainly for the brick segment – ​​a fund with real assets, such as shopping malls and offices. Not even the logistics sheds, the darlings of investors in 2020, escaped the fall.

THE IFIX, an index that brings together the main real estate funds listed on the B3, should end the year in the red, with an estimated fall of 5%. Analysts and managers who spoke with the Money Times point out the rise in interest rates as the main villain for this bloodletting. The big question that remains now is: is it still worth investing in real estate funds?

The general opinion is that the FIIs should continue to suffer for some time to come, largely due to the rise in interest rates. However, amid the general fall in assets, it is possible to find some bargains, with well-discounted funds.

According to Flavio Pires, analyst at Santander, the investor needs to take into account three points when panning for funds: good assets, well located and with low default rates.

“As much as the quota suffers in the short and medium term, in the long term they will increase in value”, he argues.

Fábio Bergamo, CEO of the manager JLP, says that the factors that caused the deterioration of the market should remain for a longer time. “Fiscal uncertainty will certainly not improve in an election year, and the inflation curve is faster in Brazil than in the rest of the world,” he explains.

“At some point, the share price should normalize. The question is when these assets will return to normality. These are opportunities, but we have no idea when they might come to fruition”, he adds.

Paper fund, a good choice

At this time of soaring inflation, bond funds, which invest in bonds that range from public to other real estate funds, are recommended, as they gain from rising prices.

“The segment will be a differential, like the receivables funds. They are able to pass on inflation and the CDI, which is the Selic, basically immediately”, explains Pires, from Santander.

Despite this, the analyst recommends avoiding paper funds that have exposure to timeshare, subdivision and residential segments.

“These are funds that may not perform so well if the creditor is having payment problems”, he points out.

Among specific funds to buy, Pires cites the Mauá Capital Real Estate Receivables (MCCI11), which is a paper background, and the Real Active TG (TGAR11), a hybrid fund.

In the view of Ronaldo Candiev, analyst at XP, in this scenario, paper funds gain strength. “They have the profile of being able to pass on market indexes. It’s an investment opportunity, because the dividend yield will tend to rise”, he says.

Time to expose yourself to the bricks?

Even as analysts highlight the defensive nature of bond funds, by 2022, investors looking to thicken earnings can begin to set foot on brick-and-mortar assets.

“In a moderate way. The issue of moderation is important. We see very attractive numbers for bricks, especially corporate slabs, with high constructive and privileged standards”, explains Candiev, from XP.

The analyst of the Activate Investments Gabriel Teixeira says he intends to return to this class because of their discounts.

“Funds that have great properties, both in warehouses and on the part of corporate slabs. In general, they have great tenants, credit risk with well-tied contracts”, he says.

For Candiev, from XP, the preferred background is the VBI Prime Offices (PVBI11), with corporate offices, with Triple A offices located in the Faria Lima, JK and Jardins region, with a vacancy rate of 0.1%, in addition to 76% of contracts maturing in 2025.

“We have a super positive bias for this role. You have a super discount. The risks that existed were clarified by the managers, which was the concentration risk. Price per square meter transactions are coming out much larger than negotiations. Navigate well through this scenario”, he justifies.

Malls: why have them?

Shopping malls are one of the main bets of the HSI manager, with R$ 12 billion in management. The CEO, Máximo Lima, draws attention to the fact that these assets are discounted and have reached their floor.

“This can be counterintuitive, as the economy can slip. The mall papers have caught on so much, that they are very cheap at the end of the day. What those papers had to catch, they’ve already caught. They’re not going to get any cheaper”, he points out.

He also remembers that the economy has been recovering. “The pace is similar to 2019. So it’s back. Papers are cheap. Not because shopping malls are going to detach themselves from the economy. They were only punished a lot against other asset classes”, he argues.

But the manager gives the hint: it can’t be just any mall. Máximo prefers malls in large capitals and doesn’t believe much in commercial centers in cities in the interior. “The unique shopping malls in smaller capitals also work”, he completes.

Bergamo, from JLP, is also betting his chips on malls, due to the business model, which, according to him, has a strong value proposition. “You have security. Culturally, it became a leisure offer in cities. The mall offers a very attractive destination for the return and for the reopening. It was impacted by the comings and goings of lockdown, but here in Brazil, it came to a halt”, he adds.

Analyst Rafael Panonko, from Raise Investments, recommends to buy Brasil Plural Malls (MALL11), shopping mall fund owned by Brasil Plural, which counts on the specialized consultancy of Onebridge Capital.

“MALL11 was able to show resilience during the pandemic, with a regionally diversified portfolio and quality assets”, he justifies.

Sheds, darlings not so darlings

Sheds soared with the explosion of e-commerce, but caught up this year with the rise in interest rates. Even so, managers remain confident with the segment, despite stressing that this class will hardly repeat the same growth they had in the worst phase of the pandemic.

“I don’t dislike sheds, I think the segment has a certain stability in well-located assets. What are well located? Within a radius of 30 kilometers from the city. The e-commerce people need to be close to the city. And as these lands are much more difficult to own, the capacity for new offers is not so great”, explains Máximo, from HSI, who also says that the segment can benefit from new market entrants, such as the Asian companies Shopee and Alibaba.

However, he warns that location is critical. “Even if these Asians come, the supply capacity is very large. You have to be careful not to be in a place that will be flooded with offers”, he points out.

To Bergamo. of JLP, the segment remains heated. “E-commerce continues and you have warehouses 30, 40 kilometers from the city. The demand for space increases. That said, you have to keep an eye out for opportunities. It’s a market with many highlights and some things started to get expensive”, he highlights.

Panonko, from Levante, recommends a position in Bresco Logistics (BRCO11) for being a high level fund in terms of construction and quality.

“Furthermore, the management is active and experienced and, combined with the good moment in the sector, make this FII a good investment option for the long term. The logistics segment has grown a lot in recent years and experts point out that, driven by the growth of e-commerce, it should continue to evolve”, he explains.