Man is dragged high by kite due to strong wind | The net

A man flying a kite was suddenly dragged high into the city of Jaffna (Sri Lanka).

Nadarasa Manoharan, 29, was flying her handcrafted kite with friends when everyone was taken by surprise. The man was once erected to a height of 12 meters, which is equivalent to a four-story building. The scene took place on December 18th.

“When I was dragged away, I felt like I was going to die,” he said, waking up to “Metro.” “However, I decided not to look down and continued to hold onto the rope as tightly as I could. I only let go when my hands went numb, but luckily by then I was close enough to the ground to jump. I got goosebumps, it was a scary experience.” , he added.

The man said he was flying a kite with a group of people and that everything was under control until the weather became particularly adverse, with strong and unexpected winds.

His friends seemed to let go of the rope and, suddenly, Nadarasa was taken up into the air. He suffered minor injuries.

In a similar incident last December, a 12-year-old boy in Indonesia was also suspended in midair after a kite lifted him 30 feet, forcing him to jump to safety.

In August, a 3-year-old girl had trouble being lifted for more than 30 seconds by a kite in the city of Hsinchu (Taiwan). Images of the incident went viral on social media.

With information from Extra.