Mara Maravilha calls Adriane Galisteu a nose and takes it inverted: ‘Unnecessary’ · TV News

Mara Maravilha got an invert after referring to Adriane Galisteu as a “nose” last Sunday (26), when she participated in the Silvio Santos Program. The presenter of Record did not let the offense pass and published a text in response. “We need to be on good terms with ourselves to go through unnecessary things and people,” she needled.

The offense took place during a guessing game. To describe Galisteu, Mara used the following terms: “Nariguda, The Farm”; the other participants only got it right after she mentioned the rural reality show.

“Me and my nose again… Have you ever wondered why you charge so much and find yourself so flawed? For the simple fact of listening to others. You care a lot about what the other person will think”, began Adriane, in an Instagram post, without mentioning Mara directly.

“Loving yourself the way you are, with your faults and strengths, is the first step. Looking in the mirror every day and liking what you see is the most delicious feeling there is,” she continued, arguing that when people love themselves, the offenses of others don’t bother.

“If you’ve never had this feeling, try it! Get along with this wonderful person you are as best you can. When you accept yourself, you free yourself in an indescribable way,” advised the presenter. “I know sometimes it’s not easy, but make it your homework. Look at me and my nose being happy,” he added.

Not letting insecure people put you down is an act of love with yourself. Respect yourself above all! Don’t settle for less than you deserve! Love yourself before anything else.

Check out Adriane’s response below: