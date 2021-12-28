Maradona’s younger brother dies at age 52 of a heart attack

RIO – One of the younger brothers of football player Diego Maradona died this Tuesday morning. Known as ‘El Turco’, Hugo Maradona, who was also a football player and coach, died of a heart attack, and was found dead in his home in the Italian city of Naples.

Born in 1969, Hugo Marodona was the younger brother of the Argentine idol, and, like Diego, he started his football career playing for Argentino Juniors. In 1987, he moved to Ascoli in Italy, where he played in the A series of the Italian championship. His football career also led him to play for teams in Spain, Austria, Venezuela, Uruguay and Japan. He returned to Argentina to finish his playing career, when, in 1999, he played his last 22 matches for Brown de Arrecifes.





Women watch a mural depicting Argentine star Diego Maradona with neon wings made by artists Maximiliano Bagnasco and Dreier Salamanca Vargas, outside a restaurant in Buenos Aires Photo: JUAN MABROMATA / AFP Revered as a deity in his country, Maradona died on November 25 of last year, orphaning a legion of his football fans. Photo: JUAN MABROMATA / AFP Player mural painted by artist Jony on a wall of Villa Ballester. Craque died at age 60, from cardiorespiratory arrest, days after undergoing surgery to remove a clot in his brain. Photo: JUAN MABROMATA / AFP Maradona is remembered on several walls in Argentina, as on this street in La Paz Photo: AIZAR RALDES / AFP Panels by artists Maximiliano Bagnasco and Dreier Salamanca Vargas portray Diego Maradona outside a restaurant in Buenos Aires Photo: JUAN MABROMATA / AFP Juan Carmelo Zerillo Stadium, in La Plata, province of Buenos Aires. Genius, idol, magic… God. These are the synonyms used to talk about Diego Armando Maradona. Photo: TOMAS CUESTA / AFP Eric Ramirez, Gimnasia y Esgrima de la Plata player, throws the ball in front of a mural with images of the football legend Photo: TOMAS CUESTA / AFP Diego Maradona portrayed with wings by artist Marky_Fett in a house in Villa Ballester, Argentina. The shirt 10 collected a legion of believers who covered him in life and kept him as a deity a year after his death. Photo: JUAN MABROMATA / AFP Panel by the artist Mariano “El Marian” Antedomenico at the entrance to the Deportivo Italiano stadium, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires Photo: JUAN MABROMATA / AFP Maradona, considered one of the greatest footballers of all time, in the eyes of Alfredo Segatori, in the La Boca neighborhood of Buenos Aires Photo: JUAN MABROMATA / AFP A woman walks past a mural by Maradona at the Juan Carmelo Zerillo stadium, in La Plata Photo: TOMAS CUESTA / AFP A man pushes a wheelbarrow beside a mural depicting football legend Diego Maradona in La Plata, Buenos Aires province Photo: TOMAS CUESTA / AFP

Between 2004 and 2006, he also coached the Puerto Rico Islanders football club in Puerto Rico. In the following years, he coached Italian teams, such as Real Parate and Mariano Keller.