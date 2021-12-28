Maradona’s younger brother dies at age 52 of a heart attack
Abhishek Pratap 1 hour agoSportsComments Off on Maradona’s younger brother dies at age 52 of a heart attack2 Views
RIO – One of the younger brothers of football player Diego Maradona died this Tuesday morning. Known as ‘El Turco’, Hugo Maradona, who was also a football player and coach, died of a heart attack, and was found dead in his home in the Italian city of Naples.
Read more: A year after death, Maradona’s memory is the target of legal disputes between family, ex-agent and lawyer
Born in 1969, Hugo Marodona was the younger brother of the Argentine idol, and, like Diego, he started his football career playing for Argentino Juniors. In 1987, he moved to Ascoli in Italy, where he played in the A series of the Italian championship. His football career also led him to play for teams in Spain, Austria, Venezuela, Uruguay and Japan. He returned to Argentina to finish his playing career, when, in 1999, he played his last 22 matches for Brown de Arrecifes.
Between 2004 and 2006, he also coached the Puerto Rico Islanders football club in Puerto Rico. In the following years, he coached Italian teams, such as Real Parate and Mariano Keller.