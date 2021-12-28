Marcos Braz leaves the house and explains why he didn’t wait any longer to hire Jorge Jesus: “I was playing”

Manager did not like the attitude that Mister was having with both Benfica and Flamengo

After almost 1 month studying a new commander for the 2022 season, President Rodolfo Landim and football director Marcos Braz finally defined who will be in front of the reserve bench next year. It is the Portuguese Paulo Sousa. After the board took a few days to study the options available on the market, the red-black top hat explained why he chose the former coach from Poland.

In addition to the former Russian coach, another name that was on the board’s agenda was Carlos Carvalhal, who is currently at Braga, in Portugal. Unlike 2020, when Jorge Jesus left the Rio de Janeiro club to take over Benfica, the commander narrowly missed coming to Rio de Janeiro, but because of the pandemic he ended up refusing the offer. This time, the professional wanted to take over the Rio champion, but was passed over by Paulo Sousa.

“Between Paulo Sousa and Carvalhal, I chose Paulo Sousa because he seemed more objective and more eager to be successful in Brazil”, Braz told José Ian and Renato Maurício Prado’s channel.

Finally, Braz explained why he didn’t wait for Flamengo fans’ big dream: Jorge Jesus.“I couldn’t wait for Jorge Jesus anymore. He didn’t give us any clear signs that he wanted to come back. I was playing with us and with Benfica”, said the director who continued defending why he did not advance with the Portuguese that gave Flamengo the last title in the Libertadores.

“If Jorge Jesus had told me to wait until the 30th, I would have waited, but he didn’t say anything. He kept to himself and when asked, he repeated that it was up to Benfica”