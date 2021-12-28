Marília Mendonça appears participating in a TV program and the detail ends up reverberating

the apparition of Marília Mendonça on Sunday Legal yesterday (26) left SBT’s audience surprised. In this ocasion, Celso Portiolli he explained that it was a tribute.

Even before the presenter’s participation in the Passa ou Repass game aired, the presenter said that it was a tribute. At the time, she was with mahara and marisa.

“In this last 2021 show, we’re going to honor a big music star. An artist who revolutionized the sertanejo and who left very early, leaving the whole country shaken: the eternal Marília Mendonça”, said Celsus.

“The day the bosses were here on stage was special and fun. We thought about not unhiding, but we thought: why not?”, questioned.

“It was a defining moment that we keep in our memory and in our hearts, but also physically. They were at the premiere of this scenario and left autographs”, completed.

On social networks, the attitude was praised and internet users were moved.

Gkay talks about Marília Mendonça

Gkay she got people talking a few weeks ago because of the party she gathered with famous people and talked about the importance of Marília in her life.

“I started on the internet and it took me, it’s a wave that I couldn’t avoid anymore and I’m here until today, shooting a film and a series, I became a personality, can you believe?”, started.

The comedian also told Altas Horas that she has two spare cell phones and made a revelation involving Marília Mendonça, who died last November in a plane crash.

She said that the first time she went viral on the networks was when she recorded a video about suffering based on the sertaneja’s repertoire after ending a relationship.

“She saw this video and invited me to her show. It was from this video that I started to grow on the internet”, remembered. “If I’m here today, it’s because she saw me”, said the guest.

“I started out on YouTube, and I dated. Then I posted some videos, but it was bad. I see it today and I think that’s why it didn’t work. And then, this boyfriend of mine broke up with me. And I suffered a lot, I started to feel really bad”, she reported.

The famous still lamented: “I made a video just with her songs. And she saw it. When that tragedy happened to her, for me it was a great loss”.