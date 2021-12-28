Marvel star appearance in Não Look Up drives fans crazy

spoiler alert

Don’t Look Up, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, has a cameo by a Marvel star. Unrecognizable, Chris Evans, Captain America of the MCU, appears in the Netflix feature.

Whoever watched the subtitles must have noticed the actor by his voice. But for those who saw Don’t Look Up dubbed, the mission may have gotten a little more difficult.

The Marvel star appears as fictional actor Devin Peters, who stars in the feature film Total Devastation – a production made within the universe of Don’t Look Up.

In a cap and sunglasses, Chris Evans appears giving an interview as his character on Netflix. In Don’t Look Up, Peters wants to launch the trend of “harmony” for the dispute that has been created around the comet that will collide with Earth.

The participation still has a more humorous tone because Chris Evans tends to position himself a lot about politics and other matters on social media. The character of the Marvel superstar runs away from it in a hilarious way.

Don’t Look Up is available on Netflix

There are also the names of Rob Morgan, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Himesh Patel, Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry and Tomer Sisley.

The film is directed and scripted by Adam McKay. The filmmaker is known for A Grande Aposta and Vice.

The film, described as a comedy, follows two little-known scientists who need to start a press tour to warn humanity about an asteroid that is close to Earth. The collision could end human life.

“Astronomy student Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and her teacher, Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio), discover that a comet is about to collide with Earth, but no one seems to care. Alerting humanity to the fateful impact of a rock the size of Mount Everest will not be easy. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), they embark on a media tour from the office of indifferent President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her sycophantic son Jason (Jonah Hill) to the airwaves of The Daily Rip, a humorous morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry),” reads the official synopsis

“With just six months of the crash, getting the attention of the media and a social media-obsessed audience presents itself as a shockingly comic challenge – what will it take to make the world just look up?” the synopsis continues.

