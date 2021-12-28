Maurílio’s wife says that a doctor reduced the singer’s medication, who was admitted to the ICU: ‘It’s a moment of patience’ | Goias

The wife of singer Maurílio, from the duo with Luiza, published a post on Monday night (27) saying that he reduced one of the medications. According to Luana Ramos, the news came in a message sent by the doctor who accompanied him. The countryman has been in serious condition for more than a week in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

“Look at this! I’m here writing this post and a notification from the doctor arrives! The heart always races. But good night was to say that today you have stabilized more, reduced a specific medication! See?! God is faithful”, he wrote.

Also in the post, Luana says the family is confident in Maurílio’s recovery and hopes that this week will be “wonderful news”.

“Monday. Today begins a new week, this week we will have wonderful news about you! I believe! […] 🙌 We remain here confident, positive, keeping firm day after day! Just as you stand firm from there in this ICU. We know that the time is now for patience,” he said.

Maurílio, by the duo with Luiza, in Goiás — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

The artist has been hospitalized for over a week in a serious condition in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Goiânia. The countryman was diagnosed with pulmonary thromboembolism. The patient is still sedated and breathing with the help of devices, according to a bulletin released this Monday morning.

Earlier, the doctor accompanying him, Wandervan Azevedo, said that the countryman had stabilized, after having difficulty breathing during the previous day and night. The medical report detailed that the singer had bronchospasm, which was reversed, and had the antibiotic changed.

According to Wandervan, this condition is a “respiratory intercurrence” in which the patient finds it difficult to breathe and gradually stabilizes with maneuvers and medication.

Singer Maurílio is in serious condition after cardiac arrest

The singer has been hospitalized in Goiânia since the early hours of December 15th, after getting sick while recording a DVD in the capital. On that day, he even fell on stage and was rescued by the producer and partner Luiza.

The medical team said he had kidney damage and was undergoing hemodialysis. His sedation was withdrawn on the 17th so that doctors could assess his neurological conditions.

On the 18th, the hospital informed that he continued to improve his clinical condition and that he would start to be fed by tube. The next day, he started breathing spontaneously and his wife, Luana Ramos, told that she talked to her husband in the ICU and that he cried (see video below).

Wife says she talked to Maurílio in the ICU and he cried: ‘Victory day’

The next day, he was transferred from Hospital Jardim América to Instituto Ortopédico de Goiânia (IOG), to continue the treatment with coverage by the health plan. He was also diagnosed with brain swelling.

Last Wednesday (22), the singer returned to kidney functioning. However, he is still undergoing hemodialysis.

On Sunday (26), the singer needed to change antibiotics after experiencing respiratory problems.

