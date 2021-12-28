Mayor of Vitória da Conquista says the situation in Bahia is “very difficult”

In an interview with CNN, the mayor of Vitória da Conquista (BA), Sheila Lemos (DEM), stated that the biggest problem faced by rescue teams for victims of floods is access to the rural population that is isolated.

“We have already asked the government for air support, because we need to evacuate these people by helicopter or even take supplies to those who are in safe areas, but who are not in a position to come to the headquarters to stock up on food,” he said.

The mayor said that the new concern is with the flooding of new regions in the rural area due to the opening of dams in Machado Mineiro, in the North of Minas Gerais. According to her, the floodgates will be completely opened by the end of this Monday (27), which should cause flooding throughout the river Pardo.

It is estimated that at least two villages are affected in the district of Inhobim, leaving around 200 people homeless.

Lemos also said that, after requesting help from the federal government, the Minister of Citizenship, João Roma, pledged to send an aircraft to rescue the population by “tomorrow morning at the latest”.

During the rescue of residents from risky areas, there is some resistance on the part of citizens to leave their homes and possessions conquered throughout their lives. Psychologists are part of the Civil Defense teams and try to convince them of the need to leave these places.

Until the rains stop, the recovery of roads and the return to normal life in the city will not be possible, according to Lemos, this will probably only take place from January 1st.

