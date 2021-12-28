Mbappé voted best player of 2021 by Globe Soccer; Ronaldinho receives career award – Sports

Kylian Mbappé, attacker of Paris Saint-Germain, was elected on Monday the best player in the world of 2021 by the Globe Soccer Awards, in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates. The French got ahead of Robert Lewandowski, of Bayern Munchen, and Lionel Messi, your PSG companion.

The annual award has existed since the 2011 season and is given by European Club Association (ECA) in conjunction with the European Association of Players’ Agents (EFAA). Brazilian Ronaldinho Gaúcho was also honored for his career in football in Europe.

“It’s a great pleasure to be here, surrounded by great football legends and figures. I want to thank those who believed in me, my family, those who helped me improve. My national team and my club. I want to write the history of football and I work for that,” said Mbappé, 23, and already world champion with France in 2018.

Another highlight at the ceremony was Ronaldinho Gaúcho, who received a recognition award for his career in Europe. The Brazilian ace made history at PSG and also at Barcelona. The Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United striker and who was on the field this Monday for the Premier League, was honored for being the “greatest scorer of all time”.

In the collective, Italy, European champion, was elected the best team of the year and English Chelsea, European champion, won the award for best team. In the female, the winner was the Spanish Alexia Putellas, from Barcelona.

Check the chosen ones

best player of the year: Mbappé (PSG/France)

best player of the year: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona/Spain)

cheering player: Lewandowski (Bayern Munich/Poland)

Maradona Award (scorer of the year): Lewandowski (Bayern Munich/Poland)

career award: Ronaldinho Gaucho

best coach of the year: Roberto Mancini (Italy)

Greatest “scorer in history”: Cristiano Ronaldo

best selection of the year: Italy

best businessman: Federico Pastorello

best sport director: Txiki Begiristain (Manchester City)

best defender: Bonucci (Juventus and Italy)

best goalkeeper: Donnarumma (Milan/Juventus and Italy)

best female team: Barcelona

best men’s team: Chelsea