Mc Mirella complains after divorce with Dynho

Mc Mirella and Dynho Alves (Instagram Reproduction)

on your twitter, Mirella returned to talk about her controversial divorce with Dynho Alves and explained that his life “turned to hell” after the unfolding of “The 13th Farm”. Mirella asked for separation after witnessing scenes of intimacy between Dynho and Sthe Matos in confinement.

“Headache, stressed, at home and without patience. What day will I wake up and have peace? Since I ended my relationship, my life is hell”, vented the funkeira.

Mirella also stated that she can no longer stand to see the repercussions of the case on social media, and that the public is making up fake news about her divorce. “I don’t have the patience. I’m sick of the internet making things up, I want to disappear from the scene to see if they forget a little.”

Charges in “The Farm 13”

A crisis set up between Mirella and Dynho Alves and the singer filed for divorce from the dancer, even though they were far apart. That’s because she was bothered by the behavior she saw between her husband and the boy. Sthe Matos in “The Farm 13”.

According to information from the artist’s office, initially disclosed by columnist Leo Dias, she considers the relationship a page turned. “She filed for divorce, but she only wants good things for him and for all people, good attracts good!”, he reported.

The singer and dancer went to the altar in February 2021 in Cancún, Mexico. The singer no longer wants to talk about the subject and intends to go through life without supporting the now ex in the reality show. Dynho may be one of those chosen for the field that will be formed this Wednesday (16).

understand the nuisance

MC Mirella you’re not enjoying the friendship of Dynho and Sthefane Matos in “The Farm 13”. The singer, who married Dynho in February this year, said she would comment on the relationship at another time, but has already made it clear on her Twitter that she is hurt by what is going on.

Dynho and Sthe are very close and affectionate with each other in confinement. Mirella, who appeared on the reality show last year, remembered that she was single when she joined the program and even so, she respected Dynho, who had recently broken up with her.

Keep reading

“Even I, who had an 8-year-old friend in there, didn’t have such intimacies with him. Even though I’ve already related. Even as a single person. I set limits even without needing to. But it’s a question in everyone’s mind, right? If I could go back in time … And why only now? Because I’m only now seeing it with my own eyes. And it’s been a thousand times worse. Seeing under my nose like that”, published the funkeira.

Some netizens remembered that Mirella also had a loving friendship on the program: Stéfani Bays. The two even got a shipper out here. Mirella, however, believes that the situations are quite different and comparisons cannot be made.