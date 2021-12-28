Medical cooperative trains professionals to serve in medical offices and clinics

Among the various social and environmental projects developed by Unimed Londrina, the Training Course for Attendants in the Health Area receives special attention from the cooperative’s employees and partners. Held for the fifth consecutive year, this time the initiative is training 15 professionals able to work in medical offices and clinics.

employability – “The idea is to enable greater employability for those who do not have many opportunities, at the same time that we offer qualified professionals to doctors and providers”, comments the Sustainability Manager at Unimed Londrina, Fabianne Piojetti. To encourage the hiring of professionals trained in the course, Unimed Londrina makes available the participants’ curricula in the logged area of ​​the website for cooperating physicians and providers. If other companies want access to the resumes, just send an email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Initiative – The course is an initiative of the Social Responsibility Institute of Unimed Londrina, it lasts 80 hours and counts on the participation of volunteer professors, who approach several important themes for the profession. Some of the contents developed with the students are: self-knowledge, face-to-face and telephone service, routine organization, personal marketing, written communication, mental health in the workplace, diversity, ethics, professional secrecy, role of the attendant, interview, curriculum, information technology, between others.

Subjects – According to Piojetti, the Written Communication and Computer Science subjects were taught by the National Service for Commercial Learning (Senac), through a partnership with the cooperative, the other classes were given by employees, former employees, Unimed service providers and medical office secretaries, who acted as volunteers.

Impact – The psychologist at the Multiprofessional Clinic and collaborator at Unimed Londrina, Dayane Cristine Dias, participated as a volunteer taking the theme of mental health and diversity in the work environment. “What motivates me is knowing the impact that the project has on the students’ lives, as well as the real possibility of entering the job market”, he emphasizes.

hybrid format – This edition of the course was developed in a hybrid format, but the graduation was in person, held in the auditorium of Unimed Londrina and with the right to a photographer, certificate and a dinner kit. “The pandemic did not allow for a celebration as we would have liked, so we provide students with a dinner to enjoy in the safety of their homes with their families,” explains Piojetti, who describes the moment as a respite in the midst of the pandemic. “It rescues hope, when amidst so many adversities, we see people seeking their goals and believing in a better future”, he concludes. (Unimed Londrina Press)