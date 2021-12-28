Meet the Thundertruck transformable electric pickup truck

A fully electric pickup truck capable of transforming in many ways, for a multitude of functions and situations. Here’s Thundertruck, a highly functional EV idea that comes with a huge feature of settings.

Its initial appearance refers to a kind of mutation involving Tesla’s Cybertruck pickup and Batman’s Tumbler (in “The Dark Knight”). In addition to being designed for, by all appearances, the most extreme, its gigantic size is drawn at sharp angles, as brought by the beautifully done 3D renderings.

publicity

Image: Disclosure/Thundertruck

However, even with the heavy identity, the Thudertruck electric is also practical and ecological, offering reliability and performance, according to its creators. The pickup is the work of a newly formed division of Wolfgang, an American advertising management agency and consultancy based in Los Angeles.

Read more:

Electric and full of manners

There are a range of pickup configuration modes, including an octagonal folding awning at the top, which serves well as an extension of shade during stops. Going a little beyond this function is the fact that the awning comes with integrated solar panels, focusing on the range of the electric vehicle by allowing energy to be added to the battery.

Image: Disclosure/Thundertruck

A side extension for pull-out multi-purpose storage provides a “kitchen” environment that can even count with a refrigerator. A loading ramp makes it possible for a pair of bicycles or other similar small vehicle to be transported by Thundertruck.

Four-wheel (or six) drive

One of the pickup’s main highlights, of course, is the Range Extender Unit, which virtually transforms its already powerful 4×4 into an impressive 6×6, thanks to an add-on module configured with two wheels. The option offers increased payload and towing capacity.

Image: Disclosure/Thundertruck

91.5 cm long and about 653 kg are added by the module to the pickup truck. But the range from 644 km to 1,060 km of range per charge is also extended. According to Wolfgang, the transformable pickup, in its 4×4 mode, brings 800 hp with a torque of 1,084 Nm. Its 6×6 configuration offers 940 hp with a torque of 1,627 Nm.

Image: Disclosure/Thundertruck

Endowed with state-of-the-art technology, Thundertruck would have a holographic information display and its own companion drone (which would be used for reconnaissance and detection of the next camp, perhaps). The impression is of a comfortable off-road vehicle, almost luxurious and complete with extra green credentials.

Not so far from a production model

Image: Disclosure/Thundertruck

Wolfgang founders Colin Jeffery and Mike Geiger say the Thundertruck was designed as a working model with help from auto industry experts. With that, the truck was conceived as having very realistic all-terrain vehicle (ATV) capabilities.

They also wanted it to look tough, to prove that EVs aren’t always bland and uninspired. The brutalist design offers an intentional contrast to how silent the moving electric pickup truck would be.

Although there are no concrete plans for the construction of Thundertruck, Wolfgang believes it would be viable – and for a starting price of US$ 70 thousand (a little more than R$ 397,000 in values ​​converted today, disregarding differences in taxes or fees) .

Have you watched our new YouTube videos? Subscribe to our channel.