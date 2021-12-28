Mega da Virada bets can be placed until Friday

posted on 12/28/2021 06:00



(credit: Photos: Minervino Júnior/CB/DAPress)

Whether in sweepstakes or individual bets, Brasilienses have until Friday to try their luck at Mega Sena da Virada. The draw, which takes place on December 31, is one of the most awaited of the Caixa Lotteries and, therefore, the expectations of residents of the federal capital are high. This year, the prize is estimated at R$350 million.

For those betting on jackpots, there is something new: a group of lottery services has developed a strategy that aims to increase the chances of success by eliminating repeated number combinations. According to Ricardo Hahne, commercial manager of Sorte Online, Mega da Virada’s new super ballot project was designed based on a strategy called closing, which increases the chances of getting it right by one in 60, which is already much higher. than a simple bet on Mega da Virada, which is one in 50 million. “This is a technique that can be applied to several lotteries. However, the differential of Mega da Virada’s jackpot on Sorte Online is that, as an aid to artificial intelligence, the 60 dozen that make up the steering wheel of the special end-of-year modality were combined in more than 700 thousand different bets, of six numbers each”, he says.

Ricardo explains that, in this way, the chances of securing Quina’s prize increase. “The combination of five dozen, for sure, will be among those 783,020 games”, he reiterates. According to the commercial manager, if the strategy were applied by a single bettor, he would have to bear alone a very high cost, corresponding to all that amount of bets. “With the Lucky Online pool, the players who are part of the pool share the value of these bets and, therefore, it doesn’t weigh heavily on anyone’s pocket,” he says.

For those who plan to try their luck, Ricardo reiterates that betting on the lottery — whatever it is — requires financial responsibility. “Individual games with more dozens are more expensive, that’s why Mega da Virada’s jackpots end up being more attractive. There is no right or wrong strategy when playing the lottery. There are players who like to choose the most drawn numbers, others who they prefer to use a random combination of tens. Some strategies, such as closing and pooling, can exponentially increase chances, but we must not forget that luck is the essential factor in winning prizes”, he adds.

DF Awards

Bettors from Distrito Federal have already won four times in Mega da Virada — 2009, 2011, 2014 and 2018. The amount at stake excites people like law professor Carlos Robson Gomes, 47, who ran yesterday to a lottery shop to try the luck. “I’ve played at Mega-Sena for 10 years, but unfortunately I’ve never won anything yet. If I were the lucky one and won the 2021 Mega da Virada, I’d pay off my apartment and car first. Then I’d choose a charity and I would start my dream of having a law firm. Finally, I would apply the money and manage that money, so that I can make a more comfortable life for myself and my family. I hope to win, even though the chance is very difficult, but I’m always confident,” said the resident of Santa Maria.

For those who are betting, the economist and president of the Regional Council of Economy of the DF, César Bergo, gives the hint. “You have to be very careful. First, when making the game. Don’t spend more than you can, in terms of budget. Usually, people get very excited and, suddenly, they end up spending an amount that will be missed. So, set aside money to bet calmly”, he reiterates.

As for those who are contemplated, César reinforces that it is necessary to maintain discretion and anonymity. “Wait for a while to withdraw the prize, and, from the moment you are awarded, have peace of mind in the use of the money. Leave part of it in savings, start making investments in the direct treasury and investment funds. Seek someone’s advice. of trust, that he understands, and goes on with the settlement of debts and fulfills the wishes they have”, he adds.

How to play

You can bet on Mega da Virada at accredited lottery outlets or on the website www.loteriasonline.caixa.gov.br. To play, it is necessary to dial from six to 15 numbers among the 60 available. The value of the simple game, with a minimum of tens, costs R$ 4.50. The prize from the last drawing of the year does not accumulate. If there are no winners in the first track — who got all the numbers right — then the prize will be split between those who get five right, and so on.

Collaborated with Pablo Giovanni, intern under the supervision of Adson Boaventura

Winners (by state)

1st São Paulo (25 awards, 12 in the capital)

2nd Bahia (12 awards)

3rd Minas Gerais (11 awards, four in the capital and two in Carmo do Cajuru)

4th Rio de Janeiro (10 awards, five in the capital)

5th Paraná (eight awards, two in the capital)

most drawn numbers

Four times: 10

Three times: 03, 05, 20, 36

Twice: 02, 11, 17, 18, 22, 33, 34, 35, 37, 38, 40, 41, 42, 51, 53, 56, 58

Once: 01, 04, 06, 12, 14, 16, 24, 25, 27, 29, 30, 31, 32, 43, 45, 46, 47, 49, 50, 52, 55, 57

Not once: 07, 08, 09, 13, 15, 19, 21, 23, 26, 28, 39, 44, 48, 54, 59, 60