Menstrual cycle and exercise: does synchrony optimize performance? – 12/27/2021

In 2016, swimmer Fui Yanhui, China’s swimming star, went viral when, after a competition in which she placed fourth, she spoke in a live interview about how her period might have influenced the outcome.

“My period came yesterday and I was very tired — but that’s no excuse, I still didn’t swim well,” said the sportswoman who, a few minutes earlier, had been sitting curled up in pain on the edge of the pool.

Just like I was Yanhui, some people find that the menstrual cycle changes their physical mood throughout the month. But that’s not a rule.

Eimear Dolan, researcher at the Faculty of Medicine of USP (University of São Paulo), one of the authors of the study “The Effects of the Phases of the Menstrual Cycle on Sports Performance in Eumonorrheic Women: A systematic and meta-analytic review”, says that this influence depends a lot from individual to individual. “The evidence is still very variable,” he says.

Categorically saying that menstruating reduces performance can contribute to a taboo that leads women athletes to take contraceptives uninterruptedly so as not to bleed and, thus, theoretically, achieve the best physical performance.

However, symptoms and the way that the phases of the menstrual cycle influence performance are very individualized. “There are athletes who don’t like to compete when they are menstruating, but there are those who prefer to schedule competitions exactly at this stage of the cycle”, says Tathiana Parmigiano, gynecologist and part of the technical team of the Olympic team in Brazil.

Each person can have a symptom or sensation regarding the phases of the menstrual cycle. So, before declaring a war on PMS or bleeding for your performance, you first need to understand how your cycle and exercise are related.

“The ideal is to understand and keep a monthly record of self-perceived symptoms in response to these hormonal changes in a calendar or app so your trainer can help you create a plan,” says Karine Garcia, physical education professional at University Hospital Lauro Wanderley , from UFPB (Federal University of Paraíba), in João Pessoa.

But more generally, the influence of menstruation, PMS, and ovulation on physical performance has a lot to do with the hormones that predominate at each of these times of the month. The menstrual cycle can be divided, in a more simplified way, into three phases:

1) Menstrual or follicular period

A person usually has a 28-day cycle—but it can happen to be a little shorter or longer—that starts on the day they menstruate. After about six days of bleeding there is a drop in the hormones progesterone and estrogen. This index can cause tiredness, low energy and cramps. Moderate activities, whether aerobic or strength, can be your allies in this phase, as well as swimming (which helps deal with pain) and stretching.

2) Ovulation

After menstruation, estrogen levels start to rise and peak at ovulation. This hormone is usually related to physical vigor, so it is common for the person to begin to feel physically more physically in the post-menstrual period until the egg is released. At this stage, it may be a good option to invest in exercises that have greater aerobic impact and in strength training with greater intensity.

3) Luteal period (or TPM)

If that egg released during ovulation is not fertilized, the estrogen level starts to drop and the progesterone level increases. The luteal phase or TPM (premenstrual tension) is reached. This period can have very different symptoms: some people feel a lot of pain in their breasts and body, while others may experience changes in mood.

Here, self-knowledge becomes even more important: “At TPM, we can have impulses that are very interesting for contact sports, for example. An aggressiveness that makes a positive impact on performance”, says gynecologist Tathiana Parmigiano. However, if you feel discomfort, it may be the case to opt for lighter modalities, such as walking and water aerobics.

Sources: Eimear Dolan, Ph.D. in applied physiology and researcher at the Faculty of Medicine of USP (University of São Paulo); Karine Garcia, physical education professional at HULW-UFPB (University Hospital Lauro Wanderley, Federal University of Paraíba); and Tathiana Parmigiano, gynecologist and part of the technical team of the Olympic team in Brazil.