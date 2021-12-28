Ministry of Health authorizes Hospital Azambuja to perform bariatric surgery by SUS

Hospital Azambuja received this Monday, 27, the news of qualification as a High Complexity Care Unit for Individuals with Obesity. Thus, it is qualified to perform bariatric surgery by the Unified Health System (SUS), an achievement for the health institution, which has been carrying out this highly complex procedure for some years through health insurance or private individuals.

The Ordinance 3,445 of the Ministry of Health is from December 8, but was published in the Official Gazette of the Union this Monday. The document provides for the transfer of resources to carry out the procedures and the National Health Fund will adopt the necessary measures for the transfer of financial resources to the Health Fund of the Municipality of Brusque, after the calculation of the production in the Information Systems Database of the SUS, through an authorization process sent by the Department of Specialized Health Care.

According to the hospital manager, Gilberto Bastiani, the news of the qualification in high complexity is a reason for great satisfaction to Hospital Azambuja.

“We have been seeking since 2017 to qualify this high complexity for bariatric, with the submission of several documents and studies. Being able to close the year 2021 with this achievement makes us very happy. All the work we have been doing in recent years, the investments made and future projects, have as their main objective to serve the population of Brusque and region in the best possible way. Now we are going to discuss with the regional of the State the format of the queue and how we will receive these patients”, he points out.

This is the first high complexity of Azambuja, which is already focused on gaining qualifications in other areas, such as orthopedics and traumatology, oncology, hemodynamics and cardiac surgery.

The digestive tract surgeon, Fábio Medaglia Filho, comments that the demand in the state for this type of surgery is very high, with queues of two to three years for the procedure.

“With the authorization of Hospital Azambuja, we will be able to perform surgeries and reduce this wait to help the population more and bring resolution to many health problems related to obesity”, he emphasizes.

It is a high-cost, highly specialized procedure that requires a large service team. “It is not simply the cost of the surgery itself, but of the entire treatment, which is long and involves many professionals”, analyzes the doctor.

“We have been trying for four years to bring bariatric surgery through the SUS. And now it comes as the first highly complex process, for a change in the hospital’s paradigms. We are working to further specialize hospital services, to conquer the high complexity in other areas and bariatric comes as an opening of doors for us to achieve this. The achievement of this qualification required a lot of effort from the entire team. This is very important for the population, as the city of Brusque will become a reference in the region in relation to this procedure”, he adds.