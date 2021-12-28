Ministry of Health says childhood vaccination starts in January

The Ministry of Health said today that vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 against covid-19 should start in January, if the folder maintains its current recommendation after the end of the public consultation on the subject. The immunization of this age group is authorized by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) since December 16 and already takes place in other countries, such as the United States.

“The Ministry of Health’s recommendation is for the inclusion of children aged 5 to 11 years in the National Plan for the Operationalization of Vaccination against Covid-19 (PNO), according to the official position of the folder declared in public consultation on December 23 and reinforced by Minister of Health in public demonstrations,” says a statement from the Ministry.

The note refers to the public consultation on child vaccination, opened at the last minute of December 23rd. The consultation, which runs until January 2, has been criticized by specialists, who argue that this is a technical issue, already approved by Anvisa and also by the Technical Advisory Board on Immunization at Covid-19.

“On January 5, after listening to society, the folder will formalize its decision and, maintaining the recommendation, the immunization of this age group should start in January”, continues a statement from the Ministry of Health.

On the opening day of the public consultation, the Ministry of Health announced its intention to make childhood vaccination non-mandatory, and only release the application of the dose upon medical request: “it recommends the inclusion of the vaccination [infantil], on a non-compulsory basis. In all cases, a medical prescription and authorization from the parents or guardians will be required, upon signature of a term of consent to the vaccine by the pediatricians or physician accompanying the children.”

Several states said they will not comply with the mandatory medical order. Also in response to the government’s announcement, the Sustainability Network party asked the STF (Supreme Federal Court) that the Ministry of Health be obliged to immediately make vaccines available to children aged 5 to 11 years.

“It is easily noticeable that the pretense of medical approval for each vaccine individually considered is a great embarrassment to the advance of childhood vaccination in Brazil”, said the Network. Still within the scope of the Network’s action, on Friday (24), the minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) Ricardo Lewandowski determined that the government should manifest itself in this regard within 5 days.

Also today, Bolsonaro again discredited childhood vaccination and said he will not vaccinate his 11-year-old daughter Laura. “My daughter will not be vaccinated… Make it very clear. She is 11 years old,” said the president. Bolsonaro has signaled several times that he himself was not immunized against covid-19, a stance that leaves him completely isolated from other leaders of countries in the world. First lady Michelle, Laura’s mother, was vaccinated in the United States.

Health experts reinforce the importance of childhood vaccination. On Friday (23), about 80 experts prepared a document in defense of the vaccine against covid-19 for children aged 5 to 11 years. “Published data demonstrate that children are at risk of developing a severe clinical picture of covid-19, even those who do not present comorbidity or immunocompromise”, says the text.

The Brazilian Society of Pediatrics and the Brazilian Society of Infectology also released their opinions in favor of childhood vaccination against covid-19.

“We have more than 25 million unvaccinated children between the ages of three and 11 who are unprotected”, warns Paulo Martins-Filho, chief epidemiologist at the Investigative Pathology Laboratory at UFS (Federal University of Sergipe). “It is of fundamental importance to immunize these children as soon as possible”, says the expert, especially taking into account the resumption of in-person classes next year.