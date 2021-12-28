Mirella vents after the end of her relationship with Dynho Alves: “My life is hell”

Dynho Alves’ life turned upside down after his participation in “A Fazenda 13“, but it seems that Mirella’s is not going easy either… The singer didn’t like the dancer’s approach to Sthefane Matos during the rural reality show and it ended. asking for a divorce from her husband. At the time, she seemed sure of her decision and even left the house they shared.

However, this Sunday (26), Mirella used social media to vent about her new single phase. “Headache, stressed, at home and without patience. What day will I wake up and have peace? Since I ended my relationship my life is hell”, shot.

In another publication, the singer complained about the gossip and “fake news” that have been appearing since her divorce announcement: “I’m fed up with the internet making things up, I want to disappear from the scene to see if they forget a little”, he wrote.

Headache, stressed, at home and without patience. pic.twitter.com/skdPlUwN19 — BAD MI ⚡️ mirella (@mirellasierra_) December 26, 2021

What day will I wake up and have peace? — BAD MI ⚡️ mirella (@mirellasierra_) December 26, 2021

I’m sick of the internet making things up, I want to disappear from the scene to see if they forget a little https://t.co/RhwtI4SoMC — BAD MI ⚡️ mirella (@mirellasierra_) December 26, 2021

Continues after Advertising

Mirella’s outburst came soon after rumors that she was “enjoying life” and relating to names like Whindersson Nunes and João Guilherme. Also, over the weekend, she was the target of a rumor about a supposed car accident, but the funk girl reassured her fans and assured her that it was all a lie. “Guys, pure lie, I didn’t have any accidents, ok? It’s boring every day to have to come here to distort things because they keep getting bigger. My God, another fake news, I have no patience“, he said.

Pure lie people I didn’t have any accidents ok? — BAD MI ⚡️ mirella (@mirellasierra_) December 26, 2021

It’s boring every day to have to come here to distort things because they keep increasing — BAD MI ⚡️ mirella (@mirellasierra_) December 26, 2021

My God another fake news, I have no patience — BAD MI ⚡️ mirella (@mirellasierra_) December 26, 2021

In the comments of the publications, the public divided opinions. While some support the funkeira to resume the relationship with the dancer, others think that Mirella should leave for good and that the divorce was a “release”. Jeez!

Continues after Advertising

end of relationship

On November 16, MC Mirella began the process of separating from her husband, Dynho Alves. The decision came a day after the singer made a series of outbursts on social media about the dancer’s behavior in “A Fazenda 13“. Both the pawn and Sthefane Matos were well criticized for the constant exchange of caresses and affectionate moments that they starred in the reality show. Especially after Sthe suggested that he “groped” Dynho Alves’ private parts.

The news of the divorce was confirmed by the artist herself, on Twitter. “Out of respect for all those who accompany me on a daily basis, and who together participate in my good and bad moments, I would like to clarify that: Dynho decided to take on a relationship within the reality, whatever it may be and even even ‘fraternal’, as mentioned by him. But it is worth mentioning that, in addition to the audience, there is the family, the fans and I, Mirella herself”, began the text.

“Therefore, after carefully analyzing the repeated disrespectful behavior, through a totally reprehensible attitude, I reach the conclusion that the divorce decision, already in progress, is the right one at the moment and irreversible. In this way, I inform that, on my part, there is no further position regarding this matter from now on and, from now on, I count on everyone’s understanding. On the other hand, I’m still rooting for Dynho there at ‘Fazenda’ and I wish, as always, lots of luck and success for him”, added yet.

A lot of news has been circulating on the internet. Therefore, out of respect for all who accompany me on a daily basis, and who together participate in my good and bad times, I come to clarify that: — BAD MI ⚡️ mirella (@mirellasierra_) November 16, 2021

Dynho decided to take on a relationship within the reality, whatever it may be and even “fraternal”, as he mentioned. But it is worth noting that, in addition to the audience, there is the family, the fans and me, Mirella herself. — BAD MI ⚡️ mirella (@mirellasierra_) November 16, 2021

Continues after Advertising

Therefore, after carefully analyzing the repeated disrespectful behavior, through a totally reprehensible attitude, I reach the conclusion that the divorce decision, already in progress, is the right one at the moment and irreversible. — BAD MI ⚡️ mirella (@mirellasierra_) November 16, 2021

In this way, I inform that, on my part, there is no further position regarding this matter from now on and, from now on, I count on everyone’s understanding. On the other hand, I’m still rooting for Dynho there at the Farm and I wish, as always, a lot of luck and success for him. — BAD MI ⚡️ mirella (@mirellasierra_) November 16, 2021