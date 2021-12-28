Miyazaki explains why Elden Ring doesn’t allow to equip rings

Facebook

Although Elden Ring put players on a quest to restore the title ring after it’s been destroyed, we won’t actually be able to equip any rings.

According to creator Hidetaka Miyazaki, the rings will play a different role in FromSoftware’s upcoming title as they will be unique story items and will be associated with special character events.

Speaking to EDGE #367 via PlayStation LifeStyle, Miyazaki said:

There are a few reasons for this choice. The first is that, yes, we’ve explored rings as equippable items a lot ​​in our previous games – Dark Souls in particular – and so the talismans this time allowed us to approach those ideas in a different way, with a greater variety of designs. And the second reason is that, of course, rings exist as physical “finger rings” in this game, but more as unique items that are involved in the story and unique events of the characters. So, we wanted them to have a special position within the world of Elden Ring and also to be something different from a design point of view compared to talismans.

Elsewhere in the interview, Miyazaki then said something intriguing. Although Elden Ring is essentially his ideal game, he probably won’t play it because he feels it wouldn’t be a new experience, having spent so much time working on it.

Elden Ring will be released on February 25, 2022 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC. Pre-sale of the physical edition is available in Brazil.