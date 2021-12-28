Miyazaki: “I probably won’t play Elden Ring”

Since he knows everything about the game and it wouldn’t be any surprises

While Elden Ring is not enough, the From Software and Hidetaka Miyazaki are gradually releasing more details of the most anticipated game since last year and winner of several awards referring to this expectation. The game’s creator told Edge Magazine in an interview that would not play Elden Ring, explained about the “ring” and exploration.

Miyazaki says that Elden Ring is, among his games, as close to the ideal as he would like. “I probably won’t play Elden Ring because it’s a game I made myself. That’s kind of my personal policy. You wouldn’t have any of the unknowns that players will experience,” he says.

“If I played then this would be as close to the ideal game as I wanted […] The open world enriches this ideal experience that I am trying to deliver. Just as an example, if I were to explore this world, I would like a map, an appropriate map. Or if I saw something there, I’d like to be able to actually go out there and explore,” Miyazaki said.

He says that simple things like that made him able to create what he deems as close as possible to his “ideal game”. “We wanted to create this world that was full of the pleasure of exploring the unknown. So we wanted to create a lot of things that were appealing to the explorer. And we wanted to prepare a lot of these mysterious situations that players would read or hear about. […] Variety is something we strive for when we create this game and something I believe we managed to achieve,” he says.



Miyazaki says that Elden Ring will not have rings that bring attributes or abilities like it does in the Souls series. “Rings physically exist like finger rings, only more like unique items that are involved with the story and unique events of characters,” explains the game’s creator.

We are just under two months away from the release of Elden Ring. Since Dark Souls 3 and Bloodborne, From Software hasn’t brought anything new to the genre, as Sekiro, despite being considered a souls-like, has gone a considerably different way and the Demon’s Souls remake is not a new game, nor was it developed by Miyazaki’s team.

Elden Ring arrives on the day February 25th for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

