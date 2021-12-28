Moderator sues TikTok after watching ‘disturbing’ videos

According to information revealed by Bloomberg, a video moderator hired by TikTok is suing the company for causing trauma in your life. According to the professional, she was forced to watch videos of violence, school shootings, child abuse, fatal falls and even cannibalism.

Moderator Candie Frazier revealed that she is experiencing serious problems after being exposed to the aforementioned videos and even said that she does not have a good sleep due to the nightmares. The lawsuit is also against ByteDance, the company that controls the social network.

lack of psychological support

As revealed in the action, TikTok moderators work in 12 hour periods, with just 1 hour of lunch and two 15-minute breaks — during work, they must watch between three and ten videos simultaneously. to complete the goals.

Basically, the moderators’ journey is to watch all videos with prohibited and traumatic content and then exclude them from the social network and prevent common users from having to go through the same trauma.

The social network is already considered one of the most popular around the worldSource: Unsplash

“Due to the sheer volume of content, content moderators have no more than 25 seconds per video and simultaneously watch three to ten videos at the same time,” the complaint revealed.

Company guidelines suggest that moderators work four-hour shifts and have psychological support. However, the lawsuit claims that the company has not implemented these guidelines, which are also used on other platforms such as Facebook and YouTube.

In addition to compensation for psychological damage, Frazier is requesting the creation of a medical fund to help the moderators’ mental health.