Moderator who watched hours of traumatic video sues TikTok

A former TikTok content moderator is suing the social media giant and its parent company, ByteDance, for allegedly failing to protect her mental health after she had to watch countless hours of traumatic videos involving cannibalism, rape, animal mutilation and suicides, as well as other disturbing activities.

In that lawsuit, Candie Frazier, who worked for a third-party company, claimed that TikTok moderators work in a cruel place and are forced to review hundreds of videos a day with few breaks, according to Bloomberg. Moderators work 12-hour shifts, explains Frazier, with only one hour for lunch and 15-minute breaks.

Despite the long shifts, moderators constantly need to watch multiple videos at once, ranging from three to 10, reviewing only 25 seconds of each video. ByteDance maintains an intense vigilance on moderators’ performances, says TheVerge, “severely punishing them for any breaks taken while watching the videos.”

The lawsuit claims that TikTok has not adhered to industry standards to protect content moderators, which include offering frequent breaks and psychological support, explains The Verge. Frazier also claims that TikTok failed to implement technical security locks such as blurring or downscaling videos that moderators need to watch.