Moderator who watched hours of traumatic video sues TikTok

A former TikTok content moderator is suing the social media giant and its parent company, ByteDance, for allegedly failing to protect her mental health after she had to watch countless hours of traumatic videos involving cannibalism, rape, animal mutilation and suicides, as well as other disturbing activities.
In that lawsuit, Candie Frazier, who worked for a third-party company, claimed that TikTok moderators work in a cruel place and are forced to review hundreds of videos a day with few breaks, according to Bloomberg. Moderators work 12-hour shifts, explains Frazier, with only one hour for lunch and 15-minute breaks.
Despite the long shifts, moderators constantly need to watch multiple videos at once, ranging from three to 10, reviewing only 25 seconds of each video. ByteDance maintains an intense vigilance on moderators’ performances, says TheVerge, “severely punishing them for any breaks taken while watching the videos.”
The lawsuit claims that TikTok has not adhered to industry standards to protect content moderators, which include offering frequent breaks and psychological support, explains The Verge. Frazier also claims that TikTok failed to implement technical security locks such as blurring or downscaling videos that moderators need to watch.
Because of her work as a content moderator, Frazier said she developed panic attacks and depression, as well as symptoms linked to anxiety and post-traumatic stress. She also has trouble sleeping and suffers from terrible nightmares when she gets to sleep because of the content she had to watch.
Frazier wants TikTok to pay her and others repairs for the psychological damage they suffered. In addition, she wants the court to force the company to create a medical fund for moderators.
In a recent statement to Bloomberg, the social media giant said the company does not comment on ongoing lawsuits. Despite this, the company works hard to “promote a careful working environment for our employees and contractors.”
Our team of third-party partners work critically to help protect the TikTok platform and community, and we will continue to expand in terms of wellness services so that moderators feel supported mentally and emotionally.