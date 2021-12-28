More soy is coming in Santa Catarina

Soybean production in Santa Catarina should increase by 11.8% in the 2021/22 harvest, points out the December Agricultural Bulletin by Epagri/Cepa. The total production of the oilseed in Santa Catarina should reach about 2.63 million tons.

According to the report, the growth is due to the 3.8% increase in the cultivated area, together with the recovery of productivity. “The average price, in the period from January to November 2021, was R$165.69 (in values ​​adjusted by IGP-DI). In Santa Catarina, the monthly average price in November was R$171.81. ”, adds Epagri.

“The current scenario shows a trend of sustaining prices in the external and internal markets, associated with stocks/global consumption and adverse weather for crops in the southern region of Brazil and Argentina, as a result of the La Niña phenomenon”, explains the Bulletin.

CORN

In the case of corn planted earlier (in September), Epagri points out, Santa Catarina production is feeling the lack of rain in the western region of Santa Catarina and also in Rio Grande do Sul: “The fact already contributes to a reversal, in the first fortnight of December, of the downward movement in grain prices”.

“In November, the average prices paid to the Santa Catarina corn producer dropped 3.9% compared to October, marking the third consecutive month of low. Producer prices return to positions below those recorded at the beginning of 2021. Some factors that influenced the decline in the period are: the expectation of an increase in production for the 2021/22 harvest and lower exports than initially planned for the year”, concludes the Bulletin .