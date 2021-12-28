More than 800 parrots that used to live in a room are delivered to shelter – 12/28/2021

A Michigan state animal shelter received an unexpected gift: more than 800 parrots donated by the son of a man who kept them huddled in a room in his home, the establishment and the local press reported.

“Three bird protection associations are working together today to help the 800+ parakeets who delivered us,” the Detroit Animal Welfare Group said in a Facebook post this Sunday (26).

The son of an animal collector whose poultry project got out of control delivered 497 parrots to this refuge on Christmas Eve, before returning on Sunday with 339 other birds. “A Christmas gift that we didn’t expect,” commented the association.

“These birds come from an extremely unhealthy environment and their owner’s irresponsibility is infuriating,” continued the refuge.

According to his son, the owner of the birds kept them locked in cages in a room in his house and spent $1,200 a month to feed them, reported the Detroit Free Press.

“They were on top of each other and suffocating. They were really, really stressed, they were barely moving. We had to take them out and put them in different cages,” Kelley LeBonty, who runs the organization’s shelter, told the newspaper.

The animals will be available for adoption after being examined by a veterinarian. Some require urgent care, according to the association, which specifies that the adoption of birds like these is a serious commitment, as they live on average between 6 and 15 years.

In the United States, people who carelessly collect animals can be prosecuted. The Detroit Animal Welfare Group, however, emphasized that it had not contacted authorities about the case.