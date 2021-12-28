Moro calls TCU’s prosecutor’s action ‘relevant’; Corte orders reveal contract with Alvarez & Marsal – Politics

the former judge Sergio Moro it reacted to the decision of the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) to request the American consultancy Alvarez & Marsal for documents relating to the termination of the presidential candidate’s contract, including the “amounts involved” in the breach process. “I repudiate the TCU Prosecutor’s frivolous insinuations about me,” he wrote on Twitter.

“I didn’t get rich in the public or private sector. I did not act in cases of conflict of interest”, he published, regretting that the body “is used in this way.”

Moro also added that he worked in the private sector to support his family. “I never paid or received a bribe, cracked or bought mansions”, he published.

The TCU accepted, in an order signed on the 17th, a letter prepared by the Public Ministry together with the TCU itself. In the request, attorney Lucas Furtado requested that “all documentation” be obtained from the company.

To the National Council of Justice and to Courts of Justice, the minister Bruno Dantas also requested information about “judicial recovery processes in which companies of the Alvarez & Marsal group act or acted as judicial administrator”. It also asks for the identification of the respective courts and fee amounts.

One of the illegal practices investigated by TCU is the so-called revolving door. The term in English, translated as “revolving door”, describes movements in which a public servant migrates to the private sector in the same area in which he worked, which would give benefits to the company such as access to privileged information. The same is true in the case of employees from the private sector who assume government posts.

Dantas’ decision seeks to determine whether the period in which Moro was hired by the consultancy constitutes an alleged conflict of interest, since Alvarez & Marsal had been designated as Odebrecht’s judicial recovery agent. TCU’s objective is to find out if Moro won in the move to leave the Judiciary and Executive positions, migrate to consultancy, and return to Brazil to be a presidential candidate.

The former judge took over as a consultant after resigning from the Ministry of Justice in the Bolsonaro administration, in April 2020. At the time, he claimed to be leaving the post after an attempt by the president to interfere in the Federal Police. The episode is the subject of an investigation in progress at the Federal Supreme Court.

The letter highlights that the TCU was already investigating the relationship between the former judge and the consultancy due to an alleged conflict of interest. The company is responsible for managing the Odebrecht construction company’s judicial recovery process, a target of Lava Jato and possibly affected by Moro’s decisions as judge in the operation.

In March of this year, judge João de Oliveira Rodrigues Filho, of the 1st Bankruptcy and Judicial Reorganization Court of São Paulo, decided to suspend the construction company’s payments to Alvarez & Marsal. The decision was taken in the wake of the preliminary investigation underway at the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) on the hiring of the former Minister of Justice for the business management consultancy.