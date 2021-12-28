Motorola Edge 30 Pro comes to Geekbench with SD 8 Gen 1 and 12 GB RAM

After unveiling the Edge X30 series in China, debuting the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 platform, and with rumors pointing to the launch of the Edge 30 Ultra in the international market, another device may be on its way as identified this Monday (27) on Geekbench. The device, in this case, appears with the name Motorola Edge 30 Pro, which appears with some other details.

The platform features one core clocked at 3.0GHz, three performance cores clocked at 2.5GHz and four efficiency cores clocked at 1.79GHz. The device is paired with the Adreno 730 GPU and 12GB of memory RAM and likely 256 GB of internal storage.

The device should stay one notch below the Edge 30 Ultra in international markets, but there is no release forecast yet.