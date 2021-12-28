Motorola Edge 30 Pro comes to Geekbench with SD 8 Gen 1 and 12 GB RAM

After unveiling the Edge X30 series in China, debuting the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 platform, and with rumors pointing to the launch of the Edge 30 Ultra in the international market, another device may be on its way as identified this Monday (27) on Geekbench. The device, in this case, appears with the name Motorola Edge 30 Pro, which appears with some other details.
The platform features one core clocked at 3.0GHz, three performance cores clocked at 2.5GHz and four efficiency cores clocked at 1.79GHz. The device is paired with the Adreno 730 GPU and 12GB of memory RAM and likely 256 GB of internal storage.
The device should stay one notch below the Edge 30 Ultra in international markets, but there is no release forecast yet.
The phone runs Android 12 with the MyUX interface. The device achieved scores of 1,172 and 3,302 in the single-core and multi-core tests respectively.
Motorola will likely also ship the phone with 8GB of RAM. This specific configuration can come with 128GB and 256GB of internal storage. And we can expect it to share some specs with the Ultra model, with the triple camera setting of 50MP or 108MP.
It can also bring a 5,000 mAh battery with 68W fast charging support.