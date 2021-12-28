‘My boss saw through the computer what employees were doing at home. It was sinister’

Justin Parkinson

From BBC News

2 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, A British worker claims that his bosses followed everything he and his colleagues saw on their computer screens – even after hours

Electronic monitoring of employees in the home office has grown, according to a survey carried out in the UK – where the government has been urged to tighten the rules and ban the use of webcams.

When the first lockdown began in England, back in 2020, engineer Chris (not his real name to protect his identity) sent most of his team home.

And, so that they could continue to carry out their high-tech operations, the order was to connect the laptops and personal PCs to the machines present in the office, which were more powerful.

At the time, says Chris, “we don’t care.” Until one day he visited the office and saw the screen of each of his colleagues on display there while they worked from home.

“One of the managers wasn’t just looking at our work,” says Chris. “He could see exactly what we were doing, all the time – what we were watching on YouTube, that sort of thing.”

“It was sinister,” he continues. “The manager was looking at (the screen of) our personal computers to monitor what we were doing from home, not just when we were working. It was bizarre.”

The technology used by Chris’ bosses was, before the pandemic, confined to the workplace, to monitor the actions of employees. They range from cameras that record employees in their cubicles to motion sensors and recorders that record mouse and keyboard touches.

As the pandemic and the practice of home office advance, the British union Prospect has been calling for stricter regulatory standards around the use of employee monitoring technology.

The union also urges the government to explicitly make it illegal for employers to use webcams to monitor home office employees unless they are in meetings or on virtual calls.

A Prospect survey of 2,400 British workers indicates that 32% of respondents in the UK are currently being monitored by their companies, an increase of 8 percentage points from April. The highest rate (48%) is among workers aged 18 to 34 years.

And the proportion of people being monitored by cameras inside their own homes has more than doubled, from 5% to 13% since April.

“We’re used to the idea of ​​employers checking workers, but when people are working from home, it takes on a whole new dimension,” says union general secretary Mike Clancy.

“New technologies allow employers to have a constant window into their employees’ homes, and the use of this technology is not regulated by the government.”

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), the agency in charge of the matter, recommends that employers make it clear to their teams when they will be monitored – whether at home or in the office – before monitoring begins. The reasons for monitoring must also be explicitly stated.

The ICO asks employers to consider the potential negative effects of monitoring their employees and to evaluate less intrusive tools, asking employees to report their activities via email or phone.

Credit, PA Media Photo caption, A survey commissioned by the union shows that the percentage of workers being monitored by their employers has grown in the UK

Chris, who changed jobs after learning that his activities at home were being monitored by the company, opines that “excessive” surveillance is counterproductive.

“My productivity didn’t drop when I started working from home,” he says.

“(But) I got more nervous when I heard what was going on (in reference to monitoring). A lot of the time, my job is to project stuff on paper, away from the screen, so it doesn’t register by someone who is simply looking. what I’m doing on my desktop. Probably the guy (monitoring) thought I had gone to watch Netflix or something, but I hadn’t. It’s a very obtuse and depersonalizing way of trying to make sure people behave in the way the company wants.”

Anna Thomas, director of the Institute for the Future of Work study center, says the rise in surveillance is “increasing the pressure” on employees.

But companies using this type of technology argue that they are acting reasonably at a time when so many employees are far from the gaze of their supervisors.

Official polls suggest that, after relaxing some anti-Covid-19 measures, fewer Britons are working exclusively at home or on hybrid schemes compared to the onset of the pandemic. But even so, many follow in the home office.

The government proposed in November that people have the right to flexible working once they start a new job.

“People are expected to be able to keep their personal lives private and to have the right to some degree of privacy in the workplace,” an ICO spokesman said at the time.

“We are currently working to update our employment practices to address changes in data protection laws and to reflect new ways employers use technology and interact with their teams.