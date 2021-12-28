My daughter will not be vaccinated against Covid-19, says Bolsonaro

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Monday (27) that his 11-year-old daughter will not be vaccinated against Covid-19, despite the resolution by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) that authorizes the immunization of children from 5 to 11 years old.

“What I can say is what is in Pfizer’s notes. I have been talking to the [ministro da Saúde, Marcelo] Queiroga in that sense. He, on the 5th, should mention rules on how children should be vaccinated. I hope there is no interference from the judiciary. I hope, because my daughter will not be vaccinated, I am making it very clear. She is 11 years old”, declared Bolsonaro.

“The issue of vaccines for children is a very incipient thing, the world still has doubts, and children have not been dying to justify an emergency vaccine. It doesn’t justify it there. So, the decision goes, obviously, to the Ministry of Health, and after having opened a public consultation, Queiroga will manifest itself on January 5th”, added the president.

In a live broadcast on the 16th, he had stated that he would decide with First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro whether her daughter would be vaccinated.

Ministry has already recommended vaccination of children, but medical prescription is questioned

Despite the president’s position and the consultation made by the Ministry of Health, the folder has already recommended the vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years against Covid-19. According to the document published last Friday (24), the immunization of this public must be carried out with the permission of parents or guardians and with a medical prescription.

Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), determined, also on Friday, that the federal government explain in five days the requirement for a medical prescription for childhood vaccination against Covid-19.

Vaccination of children is advocated by doctors and state health authorities. The National Council of State Health Secretaries (Conass) stated that it will not be necessary to present a medical prescription for the vaccination of children.

According to Anvisa, the dosage of the vaccine for this age group will be adjusted and lower (one third) than that used by people over 12 years old. The proposal is to have different bottles, with specific dosage for each group. The bottles will be differentiated by color, purple for adults and teenagers and orange for children, according to Pfizer.