Neighbor scratches Jojo Todynho’s luxury car and she revolts

Singer Jojo Todynho, 24, made use of her social media profile today to detonate a neighbor who allegedly scratched her luxury car and didn’t even apologize or contact her to explain what happened.

Through stories on her Instagram profile, the famous woman explained that her car is a Jaguar and that the person responsible for scratching it left without giving any explanation. According to the funkeira, due to the fact that the security camera positioned in front of the gate of her residence where the vehicle was parked is not working, she cannot identify the person responsible for the damage.

“Some son of a bitch neighbor* scraped my car parked at the front gate. Not even to ring the bell to apologize or say there’s no way to pay… Man, what a hate, the fuck is that sliding gate camera it’s inactive… There’s no problem, I’ll fix it, but God’s hand is also heavy, because that’s bad,” he declared.

Next, Jojo Todynho said she doesn’t want to “discredit anyone’s car,” but she exalted her vehicle model to counter those who criticized her for complaining about her neighbor. “Let people scratch your car and not even have the decency to come and apologize, so you can see if I’m complaining for nothing,” he said.

“My car is not a Corsa, no! Nothing against it, I drive in any car. My car is a Jaguar. To polish that there, I can’t put it anywhere… It’s very easy to say when it’s not at home! When it happens at your house, then you can tell me if you’re going to leave it at that, if you’re going to accept it… It doesn’t hurt, right? Then it’s easy to say,” he added.