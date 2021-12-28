New layer of muscle is discovered in the human jaw

Swiss researchers have discovered a new layer of muscle in our jaw. The team described an additional, deeper layer in the masseter muscle, a prominent muscle in the jaw that lies on the back of the cheek and helps with chewing.

Their findings were recently published in the journal Annals of Anatomy. They recommend that the muscle be called Musculus masseter pars coronidea, which means the coronoid part of the masseter.

The team performed a detailed anatomical study using CT scans. They analyzed stained tissue sections from deceased individuals and MRI data from a living person.

Lead author Dr. Szilvia Mezey of the Department of Biomedicine at the University of Basel explained: “We have sought to clarify the architecture of the masseter muscle not only from an anatomist’s point of view, but also approached it from the perspective of dentists specializing in orofacial pain. This new approach allowed us to locate and describe a part of the muscle that was simply forgotten or not specified in sufficient detail by previous authors”.

When asked what the role of this muscle was, she added that, at the moment, it can only be deduced based on its architecture. “It’s likely to be involved in retracting the lower jaw back toward the ear and stabilizing the temporomandibular joint, for example, during chewing,” she says. The team planned to carry out a detailed analysis of muscle function to validate the theory deduced from the architecture.

“Most people think of human anatomy as a science where everything has been fully described for decades. However, there are still many areas of the human body where more detailed descriptions are needed, especially in view of modern medical treatments that allow for more specific and focused interventions,” adds Dr. Mezey.

So does that mean our books need revisions? “Anatomy textbooks are regularly revised with new editions, following the latest research findings in all areas of anatomy, not just at the macroscopic level but also including histology and embryology,” she concludes.