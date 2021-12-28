New “quick answers” ​​function for WhatsApp is launched

Companies that sell products or services that use the Whatsapp Business need to check out the newest functionality of the messenger. The quick message option for customer service will soon be launched.

The new shortcut will allow responses to be sent quickly, speeding up the conversation with the customer. The intention is to make the professional version of Whatsapp popular, allowing use by multiple audiences.

See also: WhatsApp; function promises sending media with option to change recipients

After the trial period, the new feature should be made available to all Business Messenger users. At the moment, the tool is being tested and still developed only in the Beta version.

The new functionality includes Quick Replies, which allows you to reuse messages sent with recurrence. The shortcut can be found in the share menu in platform chats.

You May Like It Too:

In practice, when typing the command “/” in a certain conversation, previously, a list with frequent messages appeared. Now, all you have to do is open the menu and click on a power or lightning bolt icon with the name “Quick Replies” to access the quicker answers new feature.

It is noteworthy that the new tool was advanced by Webetainfo, a site specialized in publicizing possible releases of the Whatsapp.

Learn how to remove name so contacts don’t see

Users of Whatsapp who wish can remove their name from the platform. In this way, it is possible to prevent someone from recognizing you through it. The feature that enables this action is not official, but it is very simple and can be used on Android and iOS devices.

However, it is noteworthy that the tool does not allow the user to leave the name field blank. Because of this, the trick is to insert a special blank character, this will make nothing appear in the option.

Here’s how to use this tip and omit your name in the Whatsapp:

Copy this unicode character (without the quotes): “?”; Open WhatsApp and go to “Settings”; Tap your profile to start editing; Once this is done, delete the entire name; Click on the name area and press “Paste”; Finally, press “OK” and confirm the change; Ready! Your name will not be displayed.