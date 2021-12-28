New strains of Covid-19 could be linked to untreated HIV, say South African scientists

South African scientists, the same ones who discovered the new covid-19 variant, Ômicron, are investigating a hypothesis, which they consider “highly plausible”, that the emergence of new coronavirus variants is related to mutations that occur within infected people whose Immune system has already been weakened by other diseases such as untreated HIV – South Africa is home to the world’s biggest HIV epidemic.

Researchers already know that Covid-19 can last for months in HIV-positive patients who do not take the drug cocktails that would allow them to lead a healthy life. An organism with a good immune system would expel the virus in about two weeks. In people with suppressed immunity, the virus persists, undergoes genetic changes and replicates for months. In South Africa alone, two cases of particular interest have been detected. In one, earlier this year, a woman was diagnosed positive for Covid for eight months – almost a pregnancy. In your body, the virus has undergone more than 30 genetic changes. Experts say there are at least 15 other similar cases around the world – some of them in the UK.

With around 8 million people living with HIV in South Africa today – of which a third do not take drugs against the disease – scientists fear that prejudice against these people living with the disease, and who are already stigmatized, will increase. Even more. Not only that, professionals have been receiving death threats on social media since discovering the new Ômicron variant in early November, triggering travel bans, new mandatory quarantines, business closures and new economic crises in several countries.

Importantly, despite threats and erroneous claims that South Africa is the cradle of new variants, of the five found so far, four have been discovered on different continents. Alpha has been identified in the UK, Beta and Ômicron in South Africa, Gamma in Brazil and Delta in the US.

Furthermore, Alpha was first discovered to be associated with a patient receiving cancer treatment in the UK – which is totally different from a person with HIV. Immune-suppressed diseases go beyond that and can affect people with diabetes, cancer, hunger, autoimmune diseases, chronic tuberculosis and even obesity.

In Brazil, according to a balance released by the Ministry of Health, 74 cases of the new variant were confirmed in the country – the highest number in São Paulo with 27 cases. There are still, according to the folder, 116 cases under investigation. According to health professionals, despite being more transmissible, the new variant is less lethal compared to the others. The Ministry of Health also announced the application of a fourth dose for immunosuppressed patients.