New Study Shows Impact of Covid-19 on Cardiac Muscle Tissue

A new study, published in the journal eLife, by researchers at the University of Göttingen and the Hannover School of Medicine, Germany, evaluated the microscopic effects of the coronavirus on heart.

This is the first report using X-ray, with a comprehensive three-dimensional (3D) analysis of cardiac tissue involvement in infections with Covid-19, Influenza and coxsackie – from the enterovirus family, which also includes ecoviruses, poliomyelitis, and hepatitis A.

Scientists have evaluated the cardiac muscle tissue of patients who died from complications of the SARS-CoV-2. For this, they used a microscope from the University of Göttingen.

In addition, the researchers also used a radiation called synchrotron, which is brighter than the others.

As a result, the X-ray images generated by the device revealed that the disease caused by the coronavirus had a profound impact on heart tissue, especially on the capillaries – the smallest blood vessels in the body.

Marius Reichardt, from the University of Göttingen and lead author of the article, said in release that the parameters obtained from this showed a completely different quality compared to healthy tissue, or even to diseases like severe influenza or common myocarditis.

In healthy people, the tissue is more whole. In people who had Covid-19, the microscope identified several marks such as cracks, branches and knots caused by the formation of new capillaries.

The formation of new blood vessels is called angiogenesis – which happens from pre-existing blood vessels, either as a physiological process, or due to disease.

In the case of Covid-19 patients, it is an intussusceptive angiogenesis, or crack angiogenesis.

Scientists believe that the same can happen in the lungs and end up being one of the consequences of coronavirus.

Another observation made in the study is that the changes in the cardiac tissue of patients who died from SARS-CoV-2 are not similar to diseases that affect the heart – such as the flu serious and myocarditis common.