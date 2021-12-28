Newcastle could ‘solve’ Real Madrid’s problem and have a ‘galactic’ reinforcement as early as January, says the newspaper

English team wants to hire Isco, who still has no space in the merengue team

No space in the team led by Carlo Ancelotti, bait must leave the Real Madrid aiming for the next season. And, according to information from As newspaper, the Newcastle entered the dispute for the 29-year-old midfielder.

With a contract valid until June 2022, the player is already can sign a pre-agreement with any other team from January.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

The athlete has already aroused interest in clubs from Major League Soccer, but his intention is to stay in Europe. Isco has made it his priority to remain in Spain, where he has always worked throughout his career, but does not rule out moving to England or Germany, depending on the proposal.

Newcastle, in turn, monitors the situation and should make an offer in January already aiming at the next season. The English team was recently acquired by an investment fund from Saudi Arabia, but so far it has not undergone any transformations. The only reinforcement was the arrival of trainer Eddie Howe.

the vice-lantern of Premier League and lower-than-expected income worries the investment group, which monitors the market in search of new hires.

THE Milan he even probed Isco at the start of the current season, but talks have not progressed, as the player’s agent thought he could regain his space with the arrival of Ancelotti. What did not happen. So far, the midfielder has played seven games and scored just one goal.