news planned for Brazil

Jeep already had a very busy 2021, with the restyled Compass, one of its best-selling models in Brazil; the debut of the 185 hp 1.3 turboflex engine to replace the 2.0 Compass and 1.8 Renegade (coming soon); and the arrival of the unprecedented Commander, with 7 seats. And, believe it or not, 2022 promises to be even more eventful for the utility brand, as some news ended up being for next year.

Jeep’s initial plan was to have launched some of them in the country, in some cases already accounting for a year of delay. Between the pandemic, shortage of components, devaluation of the Brazilian real and even the high demand for vehicles in other markets, the manufacturer had to revise the plans several times, reaching the point that even one of the cars that was already confirmed could climb the roof and could until you don’t come anymore.

It will be with the Renegade that the Jeep will start work in 2022. As we said a short time ago, when we had the opportunity to drive a camouflaged unit of the compact SUV, the brand’s best seller will have a visual renovation and will receive the long-awaited 1.3 turbo engine of 185 hp. The lineup will change a lot, as the 1.3 engine will be the only engine option for the car, retiring not only the 1.8 E.torQ flex but also the 2.0 turbodiesel. This means that, for the first time in its history, a turbo flex engine will be associated with a 4×4 version.

It won’t take long to reach stores, with the opening scheduled for between January and February. Jeep needs to rush to put the Renegade 2023 in dealerships because of the rules of the Proconve L7, which forced Stellantis to kill the 1.8 E.torQ. It will be time to sell the remaining units in stock (the law says they need to be invoiced by March).

Another novelty that has already been confirmed by Jeep is the new Grand Cherokee L, a new generation of one of the biggest SUVs of the automaker. It was revealed in January of this year in the United States and has already been seen in Brazil, running without any camouflage. The Jeep itself had already said it would bring the SUV to the country in 2022. It will come in the 7-seat L version, positioning itself as a luxury option above the Commander.

Measuring 5.20 meters in length, the big man should only arrive in the most expensive version (after all, it will cost a lot anyway), with items such as a sound system with 19 speakers, adaptive cruise control, night vision, 4G connection Native WiFi and more.

Besides the mystery about how much it should cost (expect for something above R$ 400 thousand), Jeep still does not talk about what its engine will be. In the US, it is sold in versions 3.6 V6 with 294 hp and 5.7 V8 with 362 hp, always with an 8-speed automatic transmission and 4×4 traction. The V6 would help to have a not so absurd price and would be within the norms of the Proconve L7. However, the company has already shown the Grand Cherokee L 4xe, with a plug-in hybrid system of 375 hp and that makes up to 24.2 km/liter. As Stellantis is talking a lot about electrification, it would be a good option for Brazil.

We’ve been talking about Jeep Gladiator in Brazil for some time now. Sources linked to the brand spoke of the launch for the 2nd half of 2020, waiting for a reduction in demand in the US to be able to import some units here. But when Jeep was finally able to fill orders in North America and could ship the Wrangler’s pickup here, the pandemic came and the dollar rate soared.

This new scenario made Jeep change plans and the pickup was in limbo throughout 2020, as the company even had to postpone other launches with Compass and Commander. With the dollar a little more stable, the manufacturer began testing the pickup in Brazil, seen several times here and already without camouflage. Now the debut is expected for next year, coming only with the 3.6 V6 Pentastar gasoline engine, with 285 hp and 35.9 kgfm. And don’t expect it to cost less than R$350,000 – the starting price of the Wrangler.

In January 2020, Jeep introduced its first hybrid models, with the Compass 4xe and Renegade 4xe, shown at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas (USA). On the occasion, Breno Kamei, the director of the Ram, Dodge and Chrysler brands, spoke with Motor1.com and revealed that Jeep would sell the pair of plug-in hybrids in Brazil that year, imported from Melfi (Italy).

The pandemic came and everything was delayed, including the launch of the cars in Europe. So Jeep has been pushing the two, saying that only one would arrive in 2021, then postponing the two until this year. The last time they talked about it, the manufacturer said that one of them would be launched at the end of 2021, which did not happen either – the government is discussing a change in the tax benefits for electrified products for January 1, 2022, which is very difficult the planning of the automakers.

In the current scenario, Compass 4xe is the only one that has a 100% chance of coming. He was already caught in tests in Brazil without using any disguise, doing the homologation work. And, as the brand’s expectation is that it would cost a little more than the Trailhawk version, it would even manage not to exceed the price of the Commander.

Quatro Rodas magazine claims that the car was approved in the S version, the most expensive without going to the off-road Trailhawk configuration. It uses the same 1.3 turbo, but only fueled with gasoline and delivering a combined power of 240 hp, while the efficiency can reach 50 km/liter, taking advantage of the 50 km electric autonomy. And, as the electric motor moves the rear wheels, it ends up with a 4×4 system.

While the Compass 4xe is already circulating in Brazil and would even be approved, the Jeep Renegade 4xe is the one that has an uncertain future for our market. It had also been confirmed for the country and, at the time it was presented, it was estimated that it would cost less than R$ 200 thousand, positioned above the Trailhawk version.

But this was in other times, when the dollar was BRL 4.00 and the cost of components was not inflated because of shortages – at that time, a Renegade Trailhawk cost BRL 168,890, whereas today it sells for BRL 180,990. Thus, the Renegade 4xe can easily exceed R$ 200,000, especially if the government really messes with exemptions for electrified customers.

With this scenario, Stellantis ends up taking a good look at the Renegade 4xe and does the math to see if it’s worth bringing it. Fiat sells the 500e for BRL 239,990, while the Peugeot 208 e-GT costs BRL 244,990, but both are much cheaper in Europe than the Renegade PHEV in the Limited version (the most affordable), which already indicates that it wouldn’t cost less than R$ 250,000 in Brazil. Would the customer be willing to pay for this in the compact SUV or would they look straight at the Compass 4xe?