“No Look Up”: Characters from the new Netflix phenomenon are compared to Bolsonaro and other Brazilian personalities – check it out

[AVISO: ESSE POST CONTÉM SPOILERS DO FILME “NÃO OLHE PARA CIMA”]

Released last Friday (24th) on Netflix, the film “Don’t Look Up” has been making waves… This is because, in addition to the heavyweight cast, which brings together stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchet , Jonah Hill, Timotheé Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Mark Rylance and Chris Evans, the film satirically addresses relevant and very current themes — especially for us Brazilians.

The plot follows Dr. Randall Mindy (DiCaprio) and Kate Dibiasky (Lawrence), two scientists who have the difficult mission of warning humanity about a comet that is on a collision course with Earth, large enough to annihilate our planet. After being discredited by the media, they look for US President Orlean (Streep) — who is more concerned about her image during the election period than about actual social problems. Astronomers then wage an uphill struggle against fake news, misinformation, denial, corrupt leaders and businessmen who take advantage of the catastrophe.

No, you weren’t the only one to find this story familiar. On social networks, many viewers have compared the cartoon characters in the film with Brazilian personalities. How can you not remember Jair Bolsonaro downplaying the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, seeing President Orlean shrug off the impending apocalypse in production? Carlos Bolsonaro also popped into the minds of netizens every time Jason Orlean (Hill), the petulant and spoiled son of the head of state, appeared on the scene.

“No one could play Bolsonaro better than Meryl Streep in the movie ‘Don’t Look Up'”, wrote a profile on Twitter. “I liked ‘Don’t Look Up’… They even put Carluxo in the movie”, joked Bic Müller. “If I were the myth, I would sue the director and cast of the film ‘Don’t look up’ for blatant plagiarism of current Brazilian politics (and part of society). There are the deniers there, Carluxo, General Heleno, as well as Jair himself, of course. Di Caprio communist miserable”, analyzed the conductor Carlos Prazeres.

The character Kate Dibiasky, in turn, was compared to Natalia Pasternak, microbiologist and founder of the Instituto Questão de Ciência. Last year, the Brazilian starred in an emblematic moment during her participation in “Jornal da Cultura”, when she criticized the “humor” and “lightness” often used to deal with the denial of science. And it is exactly for this reason that the astronomer Kate Dibiasky loses her temper, in a certain part of the film, when she reported the discovery of the asteroid in a newscast that does not seem to take the subject very seriously.

The similarity between the Brazilian scientist’s speech and the scene described is so striking that Natalia herself echoed it in her networks. “Dear Adam McKey (principal) and Leonardo DiCaprio, thanks for the great movie. I couldn’t tag Jennifer Lawrence in the post. I don’t know if you know, but the film fits perfectly into the Brazilian scenario. This is me in a newscast last year, commenting on an article about treating the discredit to science in a mild and humorous way…”, he wrote, still rescuing the video in question.

Dr. Randall Mindy, on the other hand, was related to the biologist, researcher and doctor in virology, Atila Iamarino. He, however, disagrees. “I think the DiCaprio character is much more compatible with Neil Ferguson than with me”, he declared, mentioning the British epidemiologist and professor of mathematical biology.

Don’t think, however, that the comments stopped there. Among the comparisons, we also have that of billionaire businessman Peter Isher with Luciano Hang, owner of Havan; from General Themes (who makes money by reselling free products) to former health minister Eduardo Pazuello and, finally, from the controversial military man Benedict Drask to General Heleno, Head of the Bolsonaro Security Cabinet. Check out:

watch to Hugo Gloss’ interview with Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Adam McKay:

