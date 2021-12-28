Official: PSG lends Rafinha to Real Sociedad

Paris Saint-Germain got it right, the loan of Brazilian Rafinha Alcântara to Real Sociedad. The player underwent medical examinations in Spain and was officially announced by the club this Monday afternoon (27).

Rafinha signed a contract with Real Sociedad until the end of the current season, in June of next year. The loan agreement does not include a call option clause, that is, the Spanish club will not be able to sign the player permanently at the end of the period and he will return to PSG.

Through social networks, Real Sociedad welcomed Rafinha. Check it out below:

Rafinha’s departure from Paris Saint-Germain is linked to the French club’s attempt to keep Kylian Mbappé. The Brazilian midfielder was part of the list of players considered “negotiable” by the technical director, Leonardo, and will help alleviate the coffers to try to continue with the French striker next season.

Real Sociedad will be Rafinha Alcântara’s third club in Spanish football. Revealed by Barcelona, ​​the Brazilian had also played for Celta de Vigo. Outside Spain, the player played for Inter Milan and PSG. For the French club there were 39 games, six assists and no goals scored.