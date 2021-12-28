Officials discuss national strike for readjustment; check out

× Reproduction/Focus on Brazil/YouTube

Several categories of public servants plan to meet this Wednesday (29) to discuss the possibility of a general strike to demand wage increases next year.

Jair Bolsonaro (photo) he said, live last week, that he did not specify which category will receive a paycheck boost next year. The 2022 Budget foresees R$1.7 billion for salary readjustments for civil servants and the President of the Republic intended to raise the remuneration of federal police careers.

The mobilization has been organized by the Permanent National Forum for Typical State Careers (Fonacate), an entity that brings together 37 categories of civil servants, as reported by Folha.

The national strike is a reaction on the part of public servants who were not granted salary increases, as should happen with federal police, highway police and members of the national guard.

The category has been on strike since yesterday. Revenue servers demand from the government the agreement on payment of a bonus associated with productivity, which was not included in the budget approved last week.