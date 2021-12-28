Oi sale may raise prices to consumers in 2022 | Economy

Sophia Bernardes Sale of Oi may raise prices to consumers in 2022

About 16% of the country’s cell phone users will switch operators in the next year and maybe they don’t even know it yet. TIM, Claro and Vivo will divide among themselves, by region (DDD), Oi’s 41 million mobile phone customers.

In judicial recovery, the fourth largest operator in the country hopes to complete the transaction in the first quarter of 2022. The deal is still under analysis by Cade, the body that regulates competition, and by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel).

The departure of Oi, a company that traditionally practices the lowest prices in the market, increases the concentration of the sector and may result in higher prices for pre-paid and post-paid cell phones, experts say.

A survey carried out by the Brazilian Institute for Consumer Protection (Idec), between November 10 and 17, shows that Oi’s price per Gigabite, in prepaid, can cost up to a fifth of the value of competitors in São Paulo, and it can be up to 60% smaller on packages offered in Recife.

Recommendation to Anatel

No wonder, the Defense Committee for Users of Telecommunications Services (Cdust) welcomed and forwarded to the Board of Directors of Anatel Idec’s request for the price difference to enter into the sales conditions for Oi Móvel’s customer portfolio. According to Anatel, the council is still going to deliberate on the subject.

“At a time of economic downturn like the current one, there is great concern that mobile phone service, recognized as essential during the pandemic, will no longer be accessible to many families or become an even greater burden on the already tight budget of Brazilians . We think there should be a reasonable period of price guarantee”, reinforces Diogo Moyses, Telecom coordinator at Idec.

In the assessment of lawyer Leonardo Gomes, one less competitor should impact the final prices in the creation of future plans:

“One less company in the sector will generate less competition. And this in the medium and long term will be reflected in a higher price, although Claro, Vivo and TIM are already creating an environment of fierce competition in places with converged services”.

competitors gain strength

In a document sent to Cade, Telecomp, an entity that brings together operators and regional providers, also reinforces that the sale of Oi leads to a “strengthening of the unilateral market power of Claro, Telefônica (Vivo) and TIM against free competition”.

The 26-year-old biologist from Rio de Janeiro Ornella Martins, who took her number to Oi after an exhaustive search for the cheapest package, fears that, in addition to paying more, she will return to being a customer of her former operator due to problems with services and billing. :

“I changed operators because I wasn’t satisfied and wanted to save. Today I have more internet and pay less than half of what I paid. The risk of returning to the company I hate worries me”.

Cdust Advisor, Consumer Law professor Ricardo Morishita remembers that Anatel has already guaranteed that Oi customers dissatisfied with the change of operator will be able to take their numbers to another company, at no cost, even if they are fulfilling the so-called loyalty period .

“This process will have to be closely monitored by Anatel, mainly to guarantee all Oi Móvel customers clear information about the negotiation, their right to change operator if they are not satisfied with the change, as well as respect for contract that it has signed with Oi until, at least, the new renewal date, the so-called contract anniversary”.

Cities where Oi is the only operator

The situation is more worrying in cities where Oi is the only operator, says Moyses, from Idec.

According to data from the consulting firm Teleco, specialized in the sector, Oi operates alone in 49 municipalities, of which 38 are in the Midwestern states and the rest in the Northeast, such as Piauí, Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte. According to Anatel, there are 43 cities with Oi’s exclusive mobile telephony service.

“Oi’s buyers will be forced to maintain Oi’s current plans for a period after the deal. In the medium term, however, the market will set prices as it happens in the rest of Brazil”, evaluates Eduardo Tude, president of Teleco.

The superintendent of Procon de Goiás, Alex Augusto Rodrigues, a state that has 19 cities with Oi’s exclusive service, says he will closely monitor this transition:

“Today, the most frequent complaints about telephony are related to quality. But we will monitor whether there will be reports of price increases. The ideal would be increased competition.”

Sought, TIM, Claro and Vivo responded, through the consultancy contracted specifically for the operation of purchase of Oi’s mobile assets, that they preferred not to comment on the topic.