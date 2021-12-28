‘One of the best of the world’

In a conversation with the president of the Polish Football Federation, Paulo Sousa highlighted that he was talking to one of the biggest clubs in world football

Technician of Poland, Paulo Sousa has a deal with Flamengo for 2022. The official announcement of the hiring of the Portuguese only requires the termination of the coach with the Polish Football Federation, who refused at first.

This Monday (27), the president of the Polish Federation, Cezary Kulesza, spoke about the current situation with Paulo Sousa. According to the agent, talks for the termination of the contract are paused for the time being.

“Nothing has changed since yesterday. On Sunday [26], the coach called me and said he would like to terminate the current contract.. I declined and said that this puts us in a difficult position before the recap [para a Copa do Mundo]”.

“The coach asked us to wait a day or two to reflect on this matter before returning to talk,” Kulesza said in an interview with the Polish channel.TVP Sport“.

Paulo Sousa smiling during press conference for the Polish national team Olimpik/NurPhoto via Getty Images

According to the president of the Federation, Paulo Sousa did not reveal the club he was negotiating with – Flamengo –, but he said that it was about “one of the best clubs in the world”.

“I think he’s a serious man, but maybe not totally. As far as I know, he hasn’t talked to the players. He just wanted to talk to me. I already knew what was going on. But he didn’t tell me the club he was talking to, but said it was one of the best clubs in the world.”.

after giving up on Jorge Jesus, Flamengo turned its attention to Paulo Sousa and has already agreed on details for a two-year contract. Before officializing, the red-black depends on the agreement between the Portuguese and Poland, who are looking for a place in the next world Cup by the recap.